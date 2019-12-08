‘When They See Us,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Lead 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards TV Noms

“When They See Us,” “This Is Us” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Award noms.

This most-nominated trio represents an interesting diversity of platform, with “When They See Us” being from streamer Netflix, “This Is Us” being a broadcast drama (NBC) and “Schitt’s Creek” coming from cable (Pop TV).

“When They See Us” takes the top spot for nominations this year with six: limited series, limited series/TV movie actor for Jharrel Jerome, supporting limited series/TV movie actor for both Asante Blackk and John Leguizamo, and supporting limited series/TV movie actress for both Marsha Stephanie Blake and Niecy Nash.

“This Is Us” and “Schitt’s Creek” scored five nominations each. “This Is Us” picked up noms in the drama series category, as well as categories for drama actor (for Sterling K. Brown), supporting drama actress (for Susan Kelechi Wilson), and two in supporting drama actor (for Asante Blackk and Justin Hartley). Meanwhile, “Schitt’s Creek” is seeing attention in the following categories: comedy series, comedy series actor (for Eugene Levy), comedy series actress (for Catherine O’Hara), supporting comedy actor (for Daniel Levy) and supporting comedy actress (for Annie Murphy).

As noted above, Blackk sees two nominations this year, but he is not alone: “Big Little Lies’s” Laura Dern is nominated for her work in the second season of that HBO drama as well as for her film work in “Marriage Story.”

When it comes to platforms, “When They See Us” helped push Netflix into the top earner spot this year: It has 61 nominations across both television and film. HBO follows in second place with 33 nominations. Amazon and NBC round out the “above 10” club with 14 and 12 noms, respectively.

“This has been a truly great year for television and movies,” said Critics’ Choice CEO Joey Berlin. “In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work, on January 12 on The CW.”

Further proving Berlin’s point about the “great year” are some freshman nominees, such as OWN’s new “David Makes Man,” which cracked onto a truly competitive drama series ballot, and Hulu’s “Pen15,” which scored an equally coveted comedy series nom. HBO’s high-profile new drama “Watchmen” picked up four noms overall, including drama series, drama actress for Regina King, supporting drama actor for Tim Blake Nelson and supporting drama actress for Jean Smart.

Additional new series saw love in the form of performer noms, such as Mike Colter (CBS’s “Evil”) in the drama actor race, Zendaya (HBO’s “Euphoria”) in the drama actress race, two in the comedy actress race (Christina Applegate from Netflix’s “Dead To Me” and Kirsten Dunst from Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”), and a quartet in comedy: Walton Goggins from CBS’s “The Unicorn, Paul Rudd from Netflix’s “Living With Yourself,” Bashir Salahuddin from IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase” and Ramy Youssef from Hulu’s “Ramy.” And while Apple TV Plus didn’t make much of a splash with these voters, Billy Crudup did capture enough attention for a supporting drama actor nom for his work on “The Morning Show.”

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

See the full list of 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards television nominations below:

DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little” Lies (HBO)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

LIMITED SERIES

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

TV MOVIE

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Guava Island” (Amazon)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Act” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Undone” (Amazon)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons'” (ABC)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

The Critics’ Choice Awards gala, once again be hosted by Taye Diggs, will broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. For the full list of this year’s film nominees, click here.