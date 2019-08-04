‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at the 35th Annual TCA Awards

×

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s auteur comedy, “Fleabag,” took home three top prizes at the 35th Annual TCA Awards, presented by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) on Saturday.

Fleabag” was celebrated in the comedy series category, as well as the coveted program of the year category, and individual achievement in comedy for Waller-Bridge herself. The series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, was the most decorated project of the year and the only new one to win more than one award. (As previously announced, “Deadwood” received the heritage award and its creator David Milch was honored with the lifetime achievement award.)

In the drama categories, AMC’s “Better Call Saul” won the series trophy, while individual achievement in drama went to Michelle Williams, of FX’s limited series, “Fosse Verdon.” The achievement in movie or miniseries category was won by HBO’s “Chernobyl.”

For the second consecutive year, HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the sketch/variety category (it was also a previous winner in the news and information program category, before the organization expanded categories and altered nomination guidelines).

PBS’ “Arthur” won the youth programming category after returning to the ballot for the first time since 2000.

In unscripted, HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” won the news and information category, while Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took reality programming for the second year in a row.

And the coveted new program award went to Netflix’s “Russian Doll.”

These awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero”) hosted the evening.

The winners of the 35th Annual TCA Awards were determined based on votes cast by the TCA’s network of more than 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

