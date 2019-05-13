Starz Plans Emmy FYC Activation in June at Westfield Century City Mall (EXCLUSIVE)

Starz is shaking up its Emmy campaign plans, partnering with the Westfield Century City mall to create a pop-up “For Your Consideration” activation next month.

The event, dubbed “Starz FYC: Creativity, Culture, Conversations,” will include an immersive installation showcasing some of the behind-the-scenes crafts on series such as “Power,” “American Gods,” “Vida” and “Outlander,” as well as a day of panel discussions with casts and producers.

On Saturday, June 1, the exhibit will be open to the public to explore costumes, sets, music, VFX displays and more. The next day, on June 2, only Television Academy members will be invited back to not only check out the installations, but also see a day of panels that will also include “Now Apocalypse,” “The Spanish Princess” and “America to Me.”

“For us it was trying to create a moment, to focus on our programming,” said Starz executive vice president of communications Lauren Townsend.

Related Women Reign in Front of and Behind the Camera on 'The Spanish Princess' Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

Experiential Emmy installations have become more popular during the initial campaign season. Netflix and Amazon have month-long spaces where they throw various events and panels while inviting attendees to roam through Instagram-friendly exhibits based on their shows. Others are planning one- or two-day events like Starz: Nat Geo will throw its all-day “Contenders Showcase” on June 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Starz is also holding free screenings of its series at the AMC Century City and AMC Burbank theaters. Here’s the schedule:

AMC Century City

Tuesday, May 28

8:00 PM – “Vida”

8:30 PM – “Now Apocalypse”

9:00 PM – “American Gods”

Wednesday, May 29

8:00 PM – “America To Me”

9:00 PM – “Power”

Thursday, May 30

8:00 PM – “The Spanish Princess”

9:00 PM – “Outlander”

AMC Burbank

Tuesday, June 4

8:00 PM – “Vida”

8:30 PM – “Now Apocalypse”

9:00 PM – “American Gods”

Wednesday, June 5

8:00 PM – “America To Me”

9:00 PM – “Power”

[Pictured: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Omari Hardwick, “Power”]