Sandra Oh ‘Grateful’ Her Parents See Her Win at the 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh won the 2019 Golden Globe for lead drama actress in a television series for her performance as the titular MI5 agent in BBC America’s cat-and-mouse drama “Killing Eve.”

After getting emotional when talking about the recent strides toward inclusive representation in film and television earlier in the show, Globes co-host Oh used her time accepting the trophy to be a bit more straight-forward.

Seemingly genuinely surprised by hearing her name read off the envelope, Oh thanked her series writer and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge as well as Luke Jennings, the author of the novellas that inspired the series. She also thanked the team at BBC America, her own personal team and her “incredible cast.”

But most importantly, she thanked her family, saying she was “so grateful” to them.

“Mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I’d like to thank my mother, my father,” Oh said before stepping aside from the mic to bow and thank them in Korean.

Oh’s parents were in the audience, and her father gave her a standing ovation. When the show returned from commercial, Oh resumed her co-host position next to Andy Samberg, gripping her statue and saying, “I have no idea what’s happening.”

This was Oh’s first nomination and win for this role, but second victory overall. She previously earned the supporting actress trophy for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2006. While she made history last year by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy, such is not the case at the Globes: Japanese actress Yoko Shimada previously won for “Shogun” in 1981.

Oh beat Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”) and Keri Russell (“The Americans”).

In addition to Oh’s name on the ballot, “Killing Eve” saw a drama series nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.