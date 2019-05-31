×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sandra Oh Is Poised to Make Emmy History, but There’s a Long Way to Go (Column)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All

Last year’s Emmy Awards opened with a number by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, who sang — very tongue-in-cheek — that Hollywood had “solved” its diversity problem. Early in the song, Thompson pointed out that Sandra Oh was the first Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy ever.

“Thank you,” Oh replied. “But it’s an honor just to be Asian.” (Oh later repurposed that remark on T-shirts that were sold as a fundraiser for the East West Players, the longest-running Asian American theater company.)

Oh didn’t win last year — the trophy went to Claire Foy from “The Crown” — but the awards telecast set the “Killing Eve” star on a new path, and set the industry towards even more representation. That night, she also appeared as a presenter with Andy Samberg, and their interaction caught the eye of the Golden Globe producers, who hired the duo to host that show in January.

Related

It was there that Oh made more history — not only as the first Globes host of Asian descent, but also the first to win multiple awards from the HFPA. She won this year for lead actress in a drama series, having previously collected a supporting actress trophy in 2005 for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Oh is a frontrunner to finally win that lead drama actress Emmy this year, for Season 2 of “Killing Eve.” And it’s about time — both for Oh, and for inclusion’s sake.

After all, there’s a reason why McKinnon and Thompson’s Emmy opener was so absurd last year. While some great strides have been made in TV (and, arguably much more than in film), there’s still so much work to be done when it comes to representation. And that’s especially true for Asian Americans and others of Asian descent (like Oh, who hails from Canada).

There have only been a handful of people of Asian heritage who have won the Emmy in an acting category. “The Good Wife’s” Archie Panjabi won supporting drama actress in 2010, while “The Night Of’s” Riz Ahmed won as lead actor in a limited series in 2017. Last year, Darren Criss won in that same category, for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

The issue, of course, is giving people of color awards-worthy roles in the first place. It was only four years ago that “How to Get Away With Murder” star Viola Davis became the first African American actress to win the drama actress Emmy.

“The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.”

It’s only recently that TV has opened the door to more major screen time for Asian actors and actresses. The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition recently announced its annual TV network report cards for the 2017-18 TV season, grading the four major broadcast networks on their progress toward full inclusion — and the results are mixed. ABC received the highest mark, a B grade, for the second year in a row. CBS earned a B- and NBC was given a C. (The coalition said Fox didn’t provide data or meet with it, and so gave it an F.)

Daniel M. Mayeda, who’s the chair of the group, tells me he’s nonetheless optimistic that the tide is turning. “The talent among Asian Americans is there,” he says. He points to the successes last year of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the Netflix film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and Oh on “Killing Eve” for providing more visibility.

“I’m optimistic, hopeful for progress,” Mayeda adds. “Now that Hollywood and the American public have gotten a glimpse of the enormous talent within the Asian American acting ranks, our chances of having award-contending
performances will increase.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Sandra Oh Is Poised to Make

    Sandra Oh Is Poised to Make Emmy History, but There's a Long Way to Go (Column)

    Last year’s Emmy Awards opened with a number by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, who sang — very tongue-in-cheek — that Hollywood had “solved” its diversity problem. Early in the song, Thompson pointed out that Sandra Oh was the first Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy ever. “Thank [...]

  • ally Mcbeal reboot

    David E. Kelley Would Support an 'Ally McBeal' Reboot, but With a Female Showrunner

    When “Ally McBeal” premiered in the late ’90s, many critics applauded the legal drama for its portrayal of a flawed, complex woman in a central role. The show also sparked a national conversation when Time magazine infamously put Calista Flockhart’s face on its cover next to Susan B. Anthony, Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem, asking, [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd Join Netflix Adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’

    Working Title has rounded out the casting for “Rebecca,” its Ben Wheatley-helmed adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s classic novel for Netflix. Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley and Ben Crompton will all star in the gothic thriller. They join the previously announced cast of the film, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Armie Hammer. The screenplay [...]

  • Monteperdido

    RTVE Showcase: What Makes a Show ‘Spanish’?

    MADRID  —  To face up to global platforms, high-end series from Europe have to be different. That’s almost a truism these days. One way is for shows to drink deep at the well of their national culture. So the question of what makes a show “Spanish” threaded many of the panel reflections and presentations this [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    'The Masked Singer' Gets British Makeover on ITV

    “The Masked Singer” is coming to Britain. ITV, the U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster, has ordered up a local version of the wacky competition show, which originated in South Korea and has been a ratings hit for Fox in the U.S. The format involves celebrities concealing their identities behind bizarre costumes and trying to advance in [...]

  • Big Little Lies Season 2 Review

    TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep

    The final scenes of “Big Little Lies’” first season were about as good as TV gets. The slow motion horror of its fatal climax, the sigh of catharsis left in its wake, and the camaraderie between the women at the center of it all made for such sharp, elegant television that it seemed like a [...]

  • Nate Bargatze Jerrod Charmichael

    ABC Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot From Nate Bargatze, Jerrod Carmichael

    ABC has formally ordered a pilot for the comedy series based on the life of comedian Nate Bargatze, Variety has learned. The untitled multi-cam project was originally set up with a put pilot commitment at Fox before moving to ABC last year. Bargatze will star in the series in addition to writing and executive producing. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad