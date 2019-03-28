×
Rita Moreno to Receive Peabody Career Achievement Award

Rita Moreno will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes Benz, at this year’s Peabody Awards, Variety has learned.

This honor puts Moreno in the extremely rare category of having achieved “PEGOT” status — winning a Peabody, two Emmys, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children’s programming and important social issues.”

The Career Achievement Award is reserved for those whose work and commitment to electronic media has left an indelible mark on the field. Moreno will be celebrated with fellow Peabody Award winners on Saturday, May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Most recently Moreno starred in Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” reboot, on which she spent three seasons as the spirited matriarch Lydia Riera. She also voiced Cookie Booker on Netflix’s animated “Carmen Sandiego” reboot, Queen Camila on Disney Channel’s “Elena of Avalor” and Abuelita on Universal Kids’ “Nina’s World.” Currently she is executive producing and appearing as Valentina in the upcoming “West Side Story” remake.

With credits spanning more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13, Moreno has worked steadily on stage and screens big and small. When she is not shooting a TV show or film, she can be found on the road, performing concerts with her band.

In addition to her PEGOT honors, Moreno received the Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to american culture, and was the 50th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. In 2015, she served as the grand marshal of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. She is also a best-selling author with “Rita Moreno: A Memoir” and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.

The Peabody Career Achievement Award is presented by Mercedes Benz, the presenting sponsor and official automobile of the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony. Supporting sponsor is The Coca-Cola Co. Variety is the exclusive media partner. The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Nominees for the 78th Peabody Awards will be announced Tuesday, April 9. Winners will be announced by category on April 16 (Documentary), April 18 (Entertainment/Children’s), and April 23 (News/Radio/Web/Public Service).

