×

Emmys: Peter Dinklage Sets Record With Supporting Actor Win for ‘Game of Thrones’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Dinklage Emmy WIn
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

Peter Dinklage got emotional as he accepted the supporting drama actor award for his role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” at the 2019 Emmys.

“I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity. Because no other place could I be standing on a stage like this,” said the actor, who was born with dwarfism.

“It’s been about 10 years, all said and done, since the moment I met Dave and Dan until right now,” Dinklage said, referring to series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I knew David and Dan were quite brilliant. We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you, literally. And I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

He was bleeped as he described his colleagues as “the most talented motherf–king people.”

The award for the final season of the show was his fourth win for the role overall and second consecutive win, setting a record for the most trophies ever for supporting actor in a drama. He was nominated eight times for his role as the youngest of Tywin Lannister’s three children.

Dinklage beat out his “Game of Thrones” costars Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to take this trophy, as well as a duo of performers from “Better Call Saul” (Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito), Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) and Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”).

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Emmys Snubs and Surprises 2019

    Emmys: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Although HBO juggernaut series “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” both came to an end this year and therefore were seeing their final chances to be celebrated at the Emmys, the voting members of the Television Academy did not just tick all of the boxes for those two behemoths and call it a night. In fact, [...]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    Emmys: 'Orange is the New Black,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Left Off Farewell Segment

    Fox decided to set aside some time at this year’s Emmys to say farewell to some of the biggest shows which have left the small screen in recent months. However, while the brief segment highlighted landmark shows such as “The Big Bang Theory,” it was also marked by some notable omissions. The segment only lasted [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Outstanding Comedy Series

    'Fleabag' Nearly Sweeps 2019 Comedy Emmys With Surprise Best Series Win

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically-acclaimed auteur comedy “Fleabag” had only one chance to clean up at the Emmys, and while it didn’t fully sweep comedy categories, it came damn near close. The Amazon Prime Video half-hour took the coveted comedy series category, as well as lead comedy actress (for Waller-Bridge), comedy writing (also for Waller-Bridge) and comedy [...]

  • Game of Thrones Emmys

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Drama Series Emmy for Final Season

    Though a vocal set of fans weren’t happy with the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the Television Academy was. “Game of Thrones” once again won the drama series Emmy on Sunday night for its eighth season. This is its fourth win in the category overall and second consecutive one (it also took the trophy [...]

  • Billy Porter Emmy Win 2019 Pose

    Billy Porter Makes History With Emmys Win

    Billy Porter won the 2019 lead drama actor Emmy for his role of ballroom MC and mentor Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.”  This historic win makes Porter the first openly gay, black man to win in this Emmy category. This is the Tony Award winner’s first-ever Emmy accolade, and he took the stage celebrating his [...]

  • Craig Mazin accepts the award for

    'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin Talks 'Game of Thrones' Original Pilot

    “Chernobyl” writer and executive producer Craig Mazin is among a select group of people in Hollywood who have seen the original pilot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Backstage at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, as Mazin clutched statues for writing and limited series, he recalled the comments he gave to longtime friends and “Thrones” creators [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad