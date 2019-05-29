Peabody Awards Establish East Coast Board of Directors

The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has established an East Coast board of directors as it looks to raise its profile in the broader media landscape.

The 18 board members include Katie Couric, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, PBS president-CEO Paula Kerger of PBS and MTV Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins. The board of directors will be tasked with expanding the Peabody Awards’ media visibility with nonprofits, policy makers, and the public. The board is separate from the jurors who determine the winners of Peabody Awards every year.

“This new board serves as a complement to our existing West Coast board and brings the totality of what we do into focus,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones. “Their collective experience in journalism, documentary filmmaking, radio and podcasting, nonprofit management, and issue-conscious work reflects the diverse constituencies we partner with and promote. We welcome their participation, and appreciate the board’s guidance and leadership in Peabody’s advocacy for engagement and conversation around transformative media programming year-round.”

Peabody was founded in 1940 and the first board of directors was elected in 2015. The organization is dedicated to honoring impactful storytelling covering all facets of media from podcasts to documentaries to television segments and series. The Peabody organization is housed at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here’s a complete list of Peabody’s East Coast board members.

John Huey, Former Editor-in-Chief, Time Inc. (Chair)

Philip Balboni, CEO and Co-Executive Editor, Daily Chatter; Founder, GlobalPost

Diana Barrett, Founder, The Fledgling Fund

Caty Borum Chattoo, Director, Center for Media & Social Impact

Katie Couric, Journalist and Author

Maria Cuomo Cole, Producer

Nancy Dubuc, CEO, Vice Media

Kerri Hoffman, CEO, PRX

Dave Isay, President and Founder, StoryCorps

Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS

Pat Mitchell, CEO and Producer; Founder, TEDWomen & Chair, Sundance Institute board

Sheila Nevins, President, MTV Documentary Films

Michele Norris-Johnson, Founding Director, The Race Card Project & Former NPR Host

Jay Rosen, Professor, New York University

Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel, Civil and Human Rights, Google

Kashif Shaikh, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Pillars Fund

Neil Shapiro, President and CEO, WNET New York Public Media

Marcia Smith, Co-Founder and President, Firelight Media