×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Peabody Awards Establish East Coast Board of Directors

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
peabody awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of peabody awards

The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has established an East Coast board of directors as it looks to raise its profile in the broader media landscape.

The 18 board members include Katie Couric, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, PBS president-CEO Paula Kerger of PBS and MTV Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins. The board of directors will be tasked with expanding the Peabody Awards’ media visibility with nonprofits, policy makers, and the public. The board is separate from the jurors who determine the winners of Peabody Awards every year.

“This new board serves as a complement to our existing West Coast board and brings the totality of what we do into focus,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones. “Their collective experience in journalism, documentary filmmaking, radio and podcasting, nonprofit management, and issue-conscious work reflects the diverse constituencies we partner with and promote. We welcome their participation, and appreciate the board’s guidance and leadership in Peabody’s advocacy for engagement and conversation around transformative media programming year-round.”

Related

Peabody was founded in 1940 and the first board of directors was elected in 2015. The organization is dedicated to honoring impactful storytelling covering all facets of media from podcasts to documentaries to television segments and series. The Peabody organization is housed at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here’s a complete list of Peabody’s East Coast board members.

John Huey, Former Editor-in-Chief, Time Inc. (Chair)
Philip Balboni, CEO and Co-Executive Editor, Daily Chatter; Founder, GlobalPost
Diana Barrett, Founder, The Fledgling Fund
Caty Borum Chattoo, Director, Center for Media & Social Impact
Katie Couric, Journalist and Author
Maria Cuomo Cole, Producer
Nancy Dubuc, CEO, Vice Media
Kerri Hoffman, CEO, PRX
Dave Isay, President and Founder, StoryCorps
Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS
Pat Mitchell, CEO and Producer; Founder, TEDWomen & Chair, Sundance Institute board
Sheila Nevins, President, MTV Documentary Films
Michele Norris-Johnson, Founding Director, The Race Card Project & Former NPR Host
Jay Rosen, Professor, New York University
Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel, Civil and Human Rights, Google
Kashif Shaikh, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Pillars Fund
Neil Shapiro, President and CEO, WNET New York Public Media
Marcia Smith, Co-Founder and President, Firelight Media

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar The Passage

    How 'Pose,' 'The Passage,' 'Single Parents' Redefine Fatherhood

    From sitcoms to family dramas, TV has always explored fatherhood. But many recent depictions, across genres, are challenging traditional ideas of the nuclear family and redefining what it means to be a dad. From Pray Tell (Billy Porter) on “Pose” to Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on “The Passage,” biology is not the most important factor [...]

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Establish East Coast Board of Directors

    The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has established an East Coast board of directors as it looks to raise its profile in the broader media landscape. The 18 board members include Katie Couric, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, PBS president-CEO Paula Kerger of PBS and MTV Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins. The board of [...]

  • Emmys 2019 Actor Race

    How Stylized Worlds Help Lead Actors Create Emmy-Worthy Performances

    The richer the world a character inhabits, the more material actors have to help inform those characters. From highly stylized shot design to specific time periods that beget unique costumes and hair/makeup design, production elements help craft captivating leading man performances across genres. “Homecoming’s” Stephan James, who portrayed a soldier back from war but enrolled [...]

  • Alicia Rodis photographed by Alicia Rodis

    HBO Intimacy Coordinator Alicia Rodis on Importance of Consent Beginning in Casting

    Intimacy coordinator Alicia Rodis (“The Deuce,” “Crashing”) was working on a short film as a stunt coordinator when she first noticed the need to create protocols for physically intimate scenes, as the industry had for physically violent ones. Joining forces with Tonia Sina and Siobhan Richardson, Rodis co-founded Intimacy Directors International (IDI) in 2015. Since [...]

  • Tanya Saracho Writers Office

    'Vida' Boss on Inviting a Bruja to Bless Her Workspace Before Beginning to Write

    “Vida” creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho moves offices with every step of the production process in order to be as close to the action as possible. With each move, from the writers’ office to CBS-Radford during filming, to the post house, she brings all the same furniture and personal items with her to create a [...]

  • Catch-22 Barry Native Son Emmy Actor

    How Today's TV Leading Men Redefine Masculinity in Emmy Eligible Roles

    In ancient Greece, the masks worn by actors and chorus, signifying comedy or tragedy, made it crystal clear to audiences what was transpiring on stage. Some 2,500 years later, the line between comedy and drama is far more blurred, as evidenced by roles inhabited by countless Emmy contenders. Bill Hader may be best known as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad