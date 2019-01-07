Patricia Arquette Apologizes for ‘Unplanned’ Golden Globes F-Bomb

Patricia Arquette apologized for dropping an f-bomb while accepting her Golden Globe for lead actress in a limited series for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.”

“I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb,” she said. “I’m so sorry.” She held up her trophy and joked: “You can’t take it back, can you?”

Arquette won for her extraordinary performance as Joyce Mitchell in the true story of a woman who helped two inmates stage a prison break in upstate New York in 2015. Arquette gained more than 40 pounds for a role that was anything but glamorous.

“I felt so free,” Arquette said. “I never once heard this refrain that I have heard so often in my career — ‘Is she likable enough? Is she attractive enough?'”

Mitchell is a large woman who was unabashedly sexual, which made the role appealing to Arquette. She echoed the calls of other Globe winners for the entertainment industry to remain vigilant in striving for diversity in all aspects of the biz.

“I’m glad to see some of these films being given opportunities,” she said. “Hollywood always responds when they see so much revenue coming from it. Diversity is starting to pay off for Hollywood.”

Arquette said the focus on pay and gender parity should extend beyond Hollywood. She said she’s encouraged by the wave of women legislators elected in recent months at the state and federal level.

“We have a lot of moms out there who are sole breadwinners or primary breadwinners for their families,” she said. “We have to look at equal opportunity and equal pay. I’m excited about how many we have coming into the House.”

Although Arquette had been nominated on the television side of the Globes ballot three times before (for her starring role on broadcast drama “Medium,” consecutively between 2006 and 2008), this was her first win for a small-screen role. Arquette has one more nomination and win from the film side of the ballot (for “Boyhood” in 2015).

Arquette beat Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”), Connie Britton (“Dirty John”), Laura Dern (“The Tale”), and Regina King (“Seven Seconds”).

(Danielle Turchiano contributed to this report.)