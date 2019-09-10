×

Variety Names Norman Lear First-Ever TV Recipient of Creative Conscience Award

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norman Lear TCA
CREDIT: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP

Norman Lear has been named the Variety‘s first-ever Creative Conscience Award recipient in the field of television.

The prolific producer will receive the award at Variety‘s annual showrunners’ dinner, taking place Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif.

“For nearly 40 years, Norman Lear’s People For the American Way has stood for social justice, compassion and transparency in the way our democracy works, shining a beacon signalling how to move toward our ideals and away from our prejudices, our fears, our greed. Norman’s position as a giant of the industry was established decades ago, but his stature has only grown through the decades while his example of engaged citizenship has shone brighter,” said Variety‘s executive vice president, content and executive editor Steven Gaydos.

As a television producer, Lear is known for sitcoms and variety series dating back to 1954’s “The Martha Raye Show.” Some of his best known properties include “Maude,” “Good Times,” “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son” and “One Day at a Time.” He currently serves as executive producer on the revival of “One Day at a Time,” whose first three seasons streamed on Netflix but whose upcoming fourth season will air on Pop TV. Recently he also executive produced “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.'” Up next, Lear will return to executive produce two more “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials for ABC, and he is also executive producing a documentary about Rita Moreno.

Related

The Creative Conscience Award was created to recognize an individual in the entertainment world who personifies the industry’s dedication to humanitarian, cultural and charitable causes. To that end, the work of Lear’s that is being celebrated with this award includes his political activism and focus on education and mentorship.

Lear founded People for the American Way (PFAW), a progressive advocacy organization, in the early 1980s, and more than two decades later also founded Declare Yourself, a nonpartisan, nonprofit campaign aimed at encouraging young people to register to vote. On the education front, in the late 1980s Lear founded Business Enterprise Trust, an educational program that shined spotlights on social innovations in American business, and in 2000 he provided an endowment for a multidisciplinary research and public policy center that explored the convergence of entertainment, commerce and society at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. (That has subsequently been named in Lear’s honor and provides scholarship, research, public events and publications.)

Additionally, Lear and his wife Lyn founded the Lear Family Foundation in 1997 to support a wide range of nonprofit organizations across the country. It makes annual commitments to the Norman Lear Center at USC Annenberg School for Communication, PFAW, the Environmental Media Association, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Sundance Institute, ACLU, Ballet Hispanico, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Friends of the Saban Free Clinic, Global Green, Heal the Bay, Imagen Foundation, Institute for America’s Future, Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, Martin Marty Center at University of Chicago, Natural Resources Defense Council, Pal-O-Mine Equestrian and Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles.

Previous Creative Conscience Award recipients include Martin Scorsese, Halle Berry and Troye Sivan.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Norman Lear TCA

    Variety Names Norman Lear First-Ever TV Recipient of Creative Conscience Award

    Norman Lear has been named the Variety‘s first-ever Creative Conscience Award recipient in the field of television. The prolific producer will receive the award at Variety‘s annual showrunners’ dinner, taking place Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif. “For nearly 40 years, Norman Lear’s People For the American Way has stood for social justice, compassion and transparency [...]

  • 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds

    'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds Three to Cast

    “The Umbrella Academy” is bringing in three new cast members for season 2. Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland are all set to join returning cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for the Netflix show’s sophomore outing. Arya, best known for her [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Grand Hotel' Finale Ticks

    TV Ratings: 'Grand Hotel' Finale Ticks Up

    The season 1 finale of ABC’s “Grand Hotel” ticked up in the ratings from previous weeks. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the highest rating for the show since late July and the equal second highest figure for any episode from season 1. Only the series premiere back in [...]

  • WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for

    WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for HBO, HBO Max and Turner Channels

    WarnerMedia has tapped company veterans Sofia Chang and Rich Warren to oversee distribution for HBO, the nascent HBO Max streaming service and the Turner channels. The appointments of Chang and Warren as president of WarnerMedia Distribution come as part of the continuing shakeup of HBO and Turner operations following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner last [...]

  • NIGHTLINE - “Around the Table” -

    ABC News Readies 'Around The Table' Meet-Ups With Voters, Democratic Candidates

    Formal debates aren’t the only way news organizations can help voters meet White House potentials. ABC News, which will televise a debate among Democratic candidates Thursday night, will today launch “Around the Table,” a series of televised meetings between three voters and one of the Democratic presidential candidates, who get to converse around a dinner [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Local TV Stations Make Bid To Get Away From Traditional TV Ratings

    Local TV stations are working to tune in a new methodology for counting viewers of the 6 p.m. news and morning talk shows. The TVB, the trade organization that represents more than 800 TV stations and TV broadcast groups, is pressing Madison Avenue to start using viewer impressions as a base for striking ad deals [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad