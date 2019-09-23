×
‘Game of Thrones,’ HBO Top Total Emmy Wins

David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Guyman Casady, George R. R. Martin, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch. The team from "Game Of Thrones" accepts the award for outstanding drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutte

With the final numbers in, HBO topped 2019 in total Emmy wins. Of HBO’s record-breaking 137 nominations, the premium cabler ultimately took home 34 awards. Netflix was second with 27 wins total out of 117 nominations.

Going into Sunday, HBO had already won 25 Emmys across the two nights of the Creative Arts awards show the previous weekend, while Netflix had won 23. HBO’s big winner for Sept. 22 was, unsurprisingly, “Game of Thrones.”

Out of “Game of Thrones'” 32 total nominations — the most for any series in Emmys history — the final season for the mega-hit fantasy series won 12, including 10 Creative Arts awards. At the Primetime Emmys telecast, “Game of Thrones” won the awards for best drama series and best supporting actor in a drama for Peter Dinklage. The final season of the HBO comedy “Veep,” meanwhile, was shut out of all the major comedy categories.

“Chernobyl” ultimately won 10 Emmys as well, while “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” took home four and “Barry” scored three.

For Netflix’s telecast awards, “When They See Us” star Jharrel Jerome took home the award for best actor in a limited series, while “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” won best TV movie. “Ozark” star Julia Garner nabbed the award for best supporting actress in a drama while Jason Bateman picked up the award for directing a drama for “Ozark.”

Amazon was the surprise big winner on Sunday night, walking away with almost all of the major comedy awards. “Fleabag” scored best comedy series and best actress in a comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” nabbed best supporting actor and actress in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein, respectively.

Read the full breakdown of wins by show and outlet below.

NETWORK

HBO 34
Netflix 27
Amazon 15
National Geographic 8
NBC 7
CNN 5
FX Networks 5
CBS 4
FOX 4
Hulu 4
VH1 4
YouTube 4
SundanceTV 3
CW 2
ABC 1
Apple Music 1
BBC America 1
NASA TV 1
Oculus Store 1
Twitch 1

SHOW

Game Of Thrones 12
Chernobyl 10
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8
Free Solo 7
Fleabag 6
Love, Death & Robots 5
Saturday Night Live 5
Fosse/Verdon 4
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4
Queer Eye 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race 4
Age of Sail 3
Barry 3
Russian Doll 3
State Of The Union 3
The Handmaid’s Tale 3
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown 2
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) 2
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 2
Our Planet 2
Ozark 2
RENT 2
Succession 2
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell 2
When They See Us 2

