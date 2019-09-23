×

Michelle Williams Calls Out Pay Inequality in Emmys Speech: ‘Listen to Her, Believe Her’

Danielle Turchiano

Michelle Williams - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - 'Fosse/Verdon'71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Fosse/Verdon’s” Michelle Williams thanked a lot of people Sunday night for her lead actress Emmy, but her biggest thanks went to the show’s studio for its pay practices.

“I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted and feels safe enough to voice her needs and respected enough to be heard… my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon,” Williams said. “Thank you so much to FX and Fox 21 studios for supporting me and paying me equally, because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. Where do they put that value? They put it into their work.”

Williams went on to make an impassioned plea for pay equity across the entertainment industry, calling for female employees to be paid a fare and equal wage.

“The next time a woman, and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment — and not in spite of it.”

William’s speech comes on the heels of last week’s #NotWorthLess movement, which saw women writers, producers and assistants from across Twitter share their own stories of pay inequality in the entertainment business. Screenwriter Adele Lim sparked the movement after she left the “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel in protest of being paid less than her male co-writer.

Michelle Williams won the lead limited series/TV movie actress Emmy for her take on the real-life, titular choreographer Gwen Verdon in FX’s dance biopic, “Fosse/Verdon.” This was Williams’ first-ever Emmy attention.

Williams was nominated against Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”), Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”), Joey King (“The Act”) and both Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash from “When They See Us.”

