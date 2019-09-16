Luke Kirby Wins 2019 Guest Comedy Actor Emmy

Luke Kirby has been crowned the winner of the 2019 guest comedy actor Emmy for his role as the real-life comic Lenny Bruce on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This was Kirby’s first-ever Emmy attention. He was nominated against a slew of “Saturday Night Live” players (Robert De Niro, John Mulaney and Adam Sandler), as well as “Veep’s” Peter MacNicol and his “Maisel” costar Rufus Sewell.

“I will brandish this proudly from sea to shinning sea to the shiniest of seas,” Kirby said, clearly overcome in the moment. He included Lenny Bruce and Bruce’s daughter, Kitty in his list of thank-yous.