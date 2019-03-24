Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: JoJo Siwa, Noah Centineo Take on Bullying

This year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was full of positivity and encouragement to be yourself. DJ Khaled, known for his upbeat mantras, hosted the 32nd annual awards ceremony alongside JoJo Siwa at USC’s Galen center.

Siwa accepted the award for favorite social music star. Siwa said in her acceptance speech, “I get hated on every single day for looking different, looking not what a normal 15-year-old should look like.” She continued, “That is not the case. We are all human, we are all different, we’re allowed to look like we want to look, we’re allowed to do what we want to do because you are the number one you.”

The YouTube star accepted the award from co-host Khaled. She told Variety that Khaled was the celebrity she was most excited to talk to on the orange carpet, and that she draws inspiration from the rapper, citing “another one” as her favorite Khaled catchphrase.

Siwa was not the only guest preaching against bullying at the event. After accepting the award for favorite movie actor for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Noah Centineo said, “It’s 2019, bullying is not something that should exist anymore. Please do not sit on the sidelines. You see someone getting bullied, stand up for them. Stand up for each other. This is your world.”

The ceremony was full of musical performances, celebrity appearances, sneak peaks, and of course slime. Some of the highlights included the Migos performance, a Spongebob musical, an “Aladdin” promo with Will Smith, and Chris Pratt getting slime all over his suit after receiving the favorite butt kicker award for “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.”

Following is a list of Kid’s Choice Awards winners.

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group: Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Song: “Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande)

Favorite Breakout Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration: “No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

Favorite Social Music Star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star North America: Taylor Swift

FILM

Favorite Movie: “Avengers: Infinity War”

Favorite Movie Actor: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”)

Favorite Movie Actress: Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, “The Kissing Booth”)

Favorite Superhero: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, “Avengers: Infinity War”)

Favorite Butt-Kicker: Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”)

Favorite Animated Movie: “Incredibles 2”

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie: Adam Sandler (Dracula, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie: Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”)

TELEVISION

Favorite Funny TV Show: “Fuller House”

Favorite TV Drama: “Riverdale”

Favorite Reality Show: “America’s Got Talent”

Favorite TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

Favorite TV Judges: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”)

Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Favorite Male TV Star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, “Henry Danger”)

Favorite Female TV Star: Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, “K.C. Undercover”)

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Social Star: David Dobrik

Favorite Video Game: “Just Dance 2019”

Favorite Gamer: SSSniperWolf​​