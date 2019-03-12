×
Judge Judy Sheindlin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2019 Daytime Emmys

Danielle Turchiano

Judge Judy Sheindlin will receive the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this spring, Variety has learned.

Sheindlin is the first of her genre (courtroom or legal programming) to be recognized with this award.

“The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming,” said NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp. “Judge Judy Sheindlin epitomizes both, shaping one of the mainstay genres of our medium.”

Added David Michaels, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards, “Daytime television wouldn’t be what it is today without Judy Sheindlin. ‘Judge Judy’ redefined and reinvigorated the courtroom format propelling the genre to new heights.”

Sheindlin has presided over the Emmy® Award-winning “Judge Judy” since its debut in 1996. In addition to “Judge Judy” being the No. 1 first-run syndicated program, averaging 10 million total viewers daily, it is also the highest-rated court program for every season it has been on the air. The broadcast was recognized with Daytime Emmy Awards for legal/courtroom program in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Sheindlin, who earned her law degree at New York Law School, was previously a New York City Family Court prosecutor and appointed to the Family Court bench in 1982. She became Supervising Judge in 1986 and heard more than 20,000 cases. During her years on the bench she earned a reputation for “tough, no-nonsense jurisprudence,” and established an “open court policy” which let the public and media view the family court process. She premiered as “Judge Judy” on Sept. 16, 1996 and created other series, as well, including “Hot Bench,” now in its fifth season.

Sheindlin has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has received the “Gracie Allen Tribute Award” from American Women in Radio and Television for her contributions to the broadcasting industry and the “Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award” named after the late broadcasting pioneer. She was also inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable “Hall of Fame.” In addition, Sheindlin is the author of multiple bestselling books and is an active philanthropist.

Sheindlin will receive her award at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards celebration taking place Sunday, May 5 in Los Angeles, Calif. Additionally, another Lifetime Achievement honoree will be announced at a later date, receiving his or her award at the Creative Arts celebration on Friday, May 3.

