×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MTV Removes Jason Mitchell’s Movie & TV Awards Nomination in Light of Alleged Misconduct (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Mitchell
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

Add MTV to the list of outlets severing ties with actor Jason Mitchell. “The Chi” star will no longer be among the nominees for “Best Performance in a Show” at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety.

Mitchell had been set to face off in the category with Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Kiernan Shipka (“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”). Notably, he was the only male in the category, as MTV dropped gender-specific categories a few years ago.

The awards show, which will air on June 17, will continue the category with just four nominees now that Mitchell has been removed. MTV first announced this year’s Movie & TV Awards nominees on May 14. But less than a week later, it was revealed that the actor had been dropped from Season 3 of “The Chi,” as well as the Netflix film “Desperados,” over allegations of misconduct.

Related

Mitchell is currently seen as Brandon on Season 2 of “The Chi,” for which he landed the MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination, but Showtime and producer Fox 21 confirmed he wouldn’t be back. In “Desperados,” starring Anna Camp and Nasim Pedrad, the movie — currently filming in Mexico — quickly replaced Mitchell with Lamorne Morris after issues of misconduct arose on set.

Mitchell was also dropped by his reps, UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management, following the revelations.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Jimmy Kimmel Upfronts ABC

    Advertisers Rush to Buy TV Spots As Upfront Sales Talks Heat Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fewer people are watching traditional primetime TV. Madison Avenue is rushing to spend money on the ones that still do. NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW have all started to sell advance advertising commitments as part of TV’s annual upfront market, according to six people familiar with the tone of negotiations. And while the [...]

  • Peter Naylor, Hulu

    Hulu Says 70% of Its 82 Million Viewers Are on Ad-Supported Plan

    Hulu sells an ad-free version of its streaming service, just like Netflix. But the majority of Hulu subscribers are on the $5.99-per-month ad-supported plan, which is half the price of the $11.99 no-commercials version. Hulu has previously disclosed subscriber numbers — announcing 28 million customer accounts earlier this month — but hasn’t broken those out [...]

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar The Passage

    How 'Pose,' 'The Passage,' 'Single Parents' Redefine Fatherhood

    From sitcoms to family dramas, TV has always explored fatherhood. But many recent depictions, across genres, are challenging traditional ideas of the nuclear family and redefining what it means to be a dad. From Pray Tell (Billy Porter) on “Pose” to Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on “The Passage,” biology is not the most important factor [...]

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Establish East Coast Board of Directors

    The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has established an East Coast board of directors as it looks to raise its profile in the broader media landscape. The 18 board members include Katie Couric, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, PBS president-CEO Paula Kerger of PBS and MTV Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins. The board of [...]

  • Emmys 2019 Actor Race

    How Stylized Worlds Help Lead Actors Create Emmy-Worthy Performances

    The richer the world a character inhabits, the more material actors have to help inform those characters. From highly stylized shot design to specific time periods that beget unique costumes and hair/makeup design, production elements help craft captivating leading man performances across genres. “Homecoming’s” Stephan James, who portrayed a soldier back from war but enrolled [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad