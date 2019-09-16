Jane Lynch Wins 2019 Guest Comedy Actress Emmy

Jane Lynch has been crowned the winner of the 2019 guest comedy actress Emmy for her role of comic Sophie Lennon on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This was Lynch’s second consecutive nomination for the role but first win. However, it is her fifth Emmy overall, after winning a short form statue in 2017, as well as reality host trophies for “Hollywood Game Night” in 2014 and 2015, and a supporting comedy actress statue for “Glee” in 2010.

This year, Lynch was nominated alongside a duo of “Saturday Night Live” hosts in Sandra Oh and Emma Thompson, a duo of “Fleabag” players in Fiona Shaw and Kristin Scott Thomas, as well as Maya Rudolph from “The Good Place.”