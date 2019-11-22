×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden Globes: What the Rise in LGBTQ+ Content May Mean for Awards Acclaim

By
Arya Roshanian

Staff Writer

Arya's Most Recent Stories

View All
The L Word TV Show Reboot
CREDIT: Jennifer Clasen/SHOWTIME

The LGBTQ+ community has made major strides on TV screens across the United States. Subjects that were once considered taboo even just a few years ago, including two same-sex people embracing on-screen, now dominate small-screen storylines. Behind the scenes, writers, producers and directors who identify as LGBTQ+ are also taking the reins of series, often mining their own lives for material. And all of this new content could mean more awards buzz for this marginalized community — if Hollywood is serious about vying for inclusivity.

“The entertainment business, considering how successful it is and how much money it makes, does an amazing job of overlooking the particular interests of particular communities,” says Jonathan Taylor of Robertson Taylor Partners, a communications and awards consulting firm. “I saw more LGBTQ+ representation than ever at this year’s Emmys. But still not as much as there could have been.”

Taylor says there has been a glass ceiling to how well LGBTQ content and performers have fared in awards seasons’ past. Such critically acclaimed shows as “Queer as Folk,” “The L Word” and “Looking” were shut out at the nomination level of major ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and Emmys, for example. When series centered on LGBTQ characters did get awards attention in the past, those accolades were often relegated to comedic projects (such as “Will & Grace”) or unscripted (the original “Queer Eye”). But times have changed.

Taylor points to Billy Porter’s recent Emmy win for “Pose” as “a significant step for the LGBTQ community.” Porter made history at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September as the first openly gay, black man to win the lead drama actor trophy. He portrays a gay, black man living with HIV in 1980s and 1990s New York City in the FX drama that also boasts multiple ensemble performers who are transgender, including lead actress MJ Rodriguez and supporting actresses Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson. The women have yet to be nominated individually, but the show also picked up drama series noms at last year’s Globes and this year’s Emmys. Now they are all eligible for Globes again, for their second season.

Pose” is just one example of a series that is putting LGBTQ performers and characters front and center. According to this year’s “Where We Are on TV” report from GLAAD Media Institute, 10.2% of characters in scripted broadcast series identified as LGBTQ+. New series for 2019, including Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q,” HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria” and Amazon Prime Video’s anthology “Modern Love,” are helping boost the numbers, which are up to record-highs, even if the percentage is still small overall.

“There has to be some perspective to how far we’ve come. The fact that the original ‘The L Word’ even made it on TV when it did was a miracle,” says Marja Lewis-Ryan, showrunner of “The L Word: Generation Q,” which premieres just in time for Globes eligibility this year. “I think we are a forward-moving society. It may be incremental, but it still feels progressive.”

As representation on-screen rises, it automatically creates more opportunities to see an increase in representation on awards ballots. But awards are a byproduct: first and foremost the attention must be on inclusivity at the storytelling level.

“One of the problems people have who are advocating for inclusion of all kinds is that awards are as far downstream as you can get. The real problem is upstream, when these shows are being conceived by writers and producers, and even in casting,” says Taylor. “You really need to have that inclusion at that level in the beginning.”

More TV

  • supreme court byron allen comcast

    Africa Channel Owner, Congressional Black Caucus Blast Comcast Over Byron Allen Case

    The Congressional Black Caucus and an owner of cable’s Africa Channel have turned up the pressure on Comcast, blasting the cable giant for its business practices and legal strategy in fighting Byron Allen’s racial discrimination lawsuit. Paula Madison, an owner of The Africa Channel (TAC), issued a lengthy statement criticizing Comcast for what she characterized [...]

  • The L Word TV Show Reboot

    Golden Globes: What the Rise in LGBTQ+ Content May Mean for Awards Acclaim

    The LGBTQ+ community has made major strides on TV screens across the United States. Subjects that were once considered taboo even just a few years ago, including two same-sex people embracing on-screen, now dominate small-screen storylines. Behind the scenes, writers, producers and directors who identify as LGBTQ+ are also taking the reins of series, often [...]

  • The Mandalorian Episode 3

    ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From Episode 3

    (SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first three episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)   Well, that was epic. Episode 3 of “The Mandalorian” ended in a massive shootout, with Pedro Pascal’s character escaping by the skin of his teeth, thanks to more than a little [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Leads Way

    TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Leads Scripted as 'Young Sheldon' Ticks Down

    “Grey’s Anatomy” was the highest rated non-football show on Thursday night, while its nearest competitor, “Young Sheldon,” was down week-to-week. The ABC drama was even at a 1.3 rating and around 6.4 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” followed it up with a 0.8, and “How to Get Away with Murder” scored a 0.4. [...]

  • Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy

    Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy Series in Development at Fox

    Stephen Curry and Will Arnett may never be on the same basketball team, but the duo are working together on an NBA-related series which is in development at Fox. Titled “The Second Half,” the multi-camera comedy has been given a script plus penalty commitment by the network. “The Second Half” takes a “humorous look” at a retired [...]

  • Golden Globes: More New Contenders Cause

    Golden Globes: More New Contenders Cause Increased Voting Issues

    Last year, the amount of original scripted television series hit an all-time high at just under 500. This year the number is on track to top out well above that, with 154 of those shows being brand new launches for the calendar year (in a combination of ongoing series and limited events). And the kicker [...]

  • Liza Koshy

    Liza Koshy to Host Dance-Competition Series -- With a Moving Dance Floor -- for Quibi

    YouTube star and comedian Liza Koshy will preside over a dance-competition reality series coming to Quibi — a kind of mashup of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Wipeout.” In “Floored,” two opposing teams of skilled dancers will try their best to perform a routine while the dance floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad