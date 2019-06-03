×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Changed the Face of Genre in Emmys, but What Happens After It’s Gone? (Column)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Battle of Kings Landing
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

The fact that “Game of Thrones” is not only a ratings juggernaut and a pop culture phenomenon but also dominates at the Emmys is nothing short of remarkable. Television Academy voters have rarely recognized genre series, be they sci-fi, fantasy, horror or superheroes, for its top prize. But that’s changing — with some caveats.

In the 1990s, “Quantum Leap,” “The X-Files” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” earned drama series nominations, but they were the exception (and never won). “Lost” finally broke through to win the category in 2005, perhaps foreshadowing the mainstreaming of such entertainment.

Now, over the past five years, genre has dominated the drama race: HBO won with “Game of Thrones” in 2015, 2016 and 2018, while Hulu’s dystopia, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” was victorious in 2017.

You can debate whether “Handmaid’s Tale” should be considered genre — and yes, I get the jokes that it should be considered a documentary. But it is a dark look at a scary, futuristic society, and that’s absolutely the stuff of sci-fi.

Related

Those shows are in increasing company, too. Last year, HBO’s “Westworld” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” also were nominated for drama series — almost turning the category into a Comic-Con convention. (The same goes for TV movie, where various editions of Netflix’s tech-centric anthology “Black Mirror” keep winning.)

In some ways, that means the system is working: If a show is considered the best show in the land, it should be nominated for, and/or win, the Emmy, regardless of what it’s about.
That could be good news to many of this year’s genre contenders, such as Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and FX’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (as it moves from limited series to the more competitive drama category). Other shows in the hunt include “American Gods,” “Doctor Who,” “Star Trek Discovery,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Hanna.”

But there’s a caveat to all of this: Only some genre shows have been allowed in by Emmy voters. Certain programs, such as superhero shows, are still overlooked. That’s perhaps because many air on broadcast, which doesn’t get much Emmy love these days overall. Meanwhile, the aforementioned nominees and winners all hail from premium cable and streaming services, which somehow gives them a patina of honor in the eyes of voters.

“I always figured it was a neighborhood where I’m not allowed,” “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke tells me. “I always thought it was a gated community, that I could never get over that gate, so it never occurred to me. That said, speaking as a guy who makes genre television, I think the most interesting shit out there is in genre.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, of course, has similarly struggled in how to honor such movies, as some of the biggest films in the world are of the comic book/superhero variety. The Oscars’ rule allowing up to 10 best picture nominees was meant to finally bring in more fan favorites to the mix, and this year, “Black Panther” landed a best picture nom. But the year before that, “Wonder Woman” was shut out.

It was those mixed results that led the film academy to come up with the most popular Oscar idea. The plan was quickly scrapped, but would that idea work for TV? And would it bring in fan favorite TV genre series such as “Supernatural” or the upcoming “Batwoman”?

Kripke doesn’t think that’s the solution: “It’s a tiny bit condescending for me,” he says. “It’s like, ‘You’re not quite good enough to be in our fancy category.’ I think it’s kind of disrespectful.”

It’s also not necessary right now, as “Game of Thrones” is the most popular show on TV. But next year, as “Thrones” departs, it’s unclear whether Emmy voters will still feel as drawn to genre — or if they’ll leave it behind for the Saturn Awards to honor.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • Uzo Aduba Emmy Red Carpet Looks

    'Orange Is the New Black' Star Uzo Aduba Reflects on Her Red Carpet Looks

    At the beginning of “Orange Is the New Black,” Uzo Aduba related to her character Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren’s desire for love. “Now, that’s something that I have for myself first, rather than looking for it outside of myself,” says the two-time Emmy winner. “And with our last season, we really get to watch her [...]

  • A Leaked 'Jeopardy!' Clip Appears to

    A Leaked 'Jeopardy!' Clip Appears to Seal James Holzhauers' Fate (SPOILER)

    SPOILER ALERT: The following content spoils the result of Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” After 33 straight victories and just $58,485 shy of breaking the all-time record for most winnings on “Jeopardy,” contestant James Holzhauer’s reign at the top would appear to be at an end. In a leaked clip from Monday night’s episode, which [...]

  • Gersha Phillips Costume Designer

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Costumer on Reimagining Klingons in Season 2

    For the first season of CBS All Access drama “Star Trek: Discovery,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to set the visual tone for an era of Starfleet history that takes place roughly a decade before the franchise’s original series. For Season 2, Phillips faced a different challenge: She had to find a way to reimagine [...]

  • Ozark BTS Georgia Netflix

    After Hollywood Speaks Up on Abortion Ban, Georgia Weighs Potential Production Boycott

    Hollywood studios broke their silence last week, threatening to leave Georgia if a controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect next year. At risk for the state is some $2.7 billion in direct spending, as well as 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages. Opponents of the so-called “heartbeat” [...]

  • Jax Media Taps Molly Seymour to

    Jax Media Taps Molly Seymour to Head U.K. Office

    Jax Media, the busy production banner behind Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” and TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” is expanding overseas with the appointment of Molly Seymour to head its U.K. office. Seymour will be tasked with scouting and developing talent and pursuing opportunities for Jax to produce independent pilots and shorts to help launch [...]

  • Steven Canals and Emerald Fennell

    'Pose' and 'Killing Eve' Bosses on Tackling 'Real-World Consequences,' Juxtaposing Stylized Environments and Writing Processes

    Emerald Fennell and Steven Canals are new to the Emmy race. Although Fennell’s show (“Killing Eve”) was eligible last year, she hadn’t joined the team, let alone taken the reins, in that first season. And Canals’ “Pose” premiered just after the eligibility window closed. Both series received critical acclaim and other awards attention first — [...]

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 2

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 2 Goes Low, Easily Wins Sunday

    After Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals yielded the lowest rating for any finals game since 2013, it’s hardly a surprise that Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors didn’t fair too well in comparison with previous years. Sunday’s night’s showdown, which saw the defending champions emerge victorious over their Canadian [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad