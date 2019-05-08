×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Family Guy’ Hopes to Steal ‘Game of Thrones’ Emmy Votes With New Awards Mailer

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox TV

For its final DVD Emmy screener, “Family Guy” is taking on its biggest target yet: The “Game of Thrones” juggernaut.

The “Family Guy” mailer, now being sent to voters, features Peter Griffin, looking a lot like Jon Snow on the Season 8 poster of “Game of Thrones.” At his foot, Brian the dog is doing his best direwolf cosplay. (Scroll to the bottom to see the full screener image.)

“Due to a printing error, if you wish to vote for ‘Game of Thrones,’ please check the ‘Family Guy’ box on the animation ballot,” the screener reads.

“If you look very closely, amidst the artwork is a Starbucks cup,” joked “Family Guy” executive producer Rich Appel. (The screener, of course, was produced months ago, so there was no way to add a last-minute gag. “That whole thing, it’s finally proof that they’re human,” Appel said of this week’s coffee continuity gaffe.)

CREDIT: 20th Century Fox TV

Appel said the show ran the screener gag by HBO to make sure they were OK with it — and to make clear that, no, “Family Guy” was not actually condoning voter fraud.

Related

“Our position was, ‘Game of Thrones voters’ are very intelligent because they appreciate a very smart, sophisticated show with high-end storytelling, so we felt the chances for confusion were slim,” he said. “But we reached out to HBO and they loved it. They signed off on it quickly. Now having said that, if we were to get, I don’t know, 1,500 Game of Thrones voters by accident, we would take them.”

“Family Guy” and 20th Century Fox TV also ran the screener by the Television Academy, which said it was OK as long as HBO signed off on the idea.

The idea for the “Game of Thrones” shoutout came out of the simple fact that the show’s writing staff, like much of America, is obsessed with the drama. The show has parodied “Thrones” several times over the years

“Whatever start time we have on Monday you can add 40 minutes so there’s a complete download of the previous night,” Appel said. “And then I usually note you realize our show was also on last night?”

Indeed, the irony here is that “Family Guy” airs on Fox at 9 p.m. on Sundays — directly opposite “Thrones.”

“It’s never a great time when half your writers are DVR’ing another show but in their defense, they vaguely remember what’s supposed to happen on our show,” Appel said.

“Family Guy” is campaigning in the outstanding animated program category, and selected two episodes for consideration that appear on the screener “Trump Guy,” written by Patrick Meighan and directed by Joe Vaux (original airdate: Jan. 13, 2019); and “Island Adventure,” written by Steve Callaghan and directed by Jerry Langford (original airdate: March 31, 2019).

The animated Fox comedy has been known for its provocative awards campaign mailers — last year, for example, the show mocked Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Hollywood’s assault scandals. Screeners prior to that took on Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, “Girls” and the film “Precious.” In 2012, the show campaigned in the outstanding comedy category and ruffled a few feathers with this plea: “Come on, you bloated, overprivileged Brentwood Jews. Let us into your little club.”

But this is it for the DVD mailers, at least in their current form: As of next year, the TV Academy has ruled that networks and studios can no longer mail out the physical screeners and box sets. But the Academy is expected to come up soon with an alternate system — and shows like “Family Guy” will still be able to share episodes in their own unique ways, just in other forms.

Here’s the full image from this year’s “Family Guy” screener:

CREDIT: 20th Century Fox TV

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • 'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game

    'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game of Thrones' Emmy Votes With New Awards Mailer

    For its final DVD Emmy screener, “Family Guy” is taking on its biggest target yet: The “Game of Thrones” juggernaut. The “Family Guy” mailer, now being sent to voters, features Peter Griffin, looking a lot like Jon Snow on the Season 8 poster of “Game of Thrones.” At his foot, Brian the dog is doing [...]

  • Troy Shafer dead

    'Nashville Flipped' Star Troy Shafer Dies at 38

    Troy Shafer, star of the DIY Network reality series “Nashville Flipped,” died at his father’s home in Erie, Pa., on April 28, the Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 38. Shafer’s death was unexpected as he died in his sleep and did not have any known medical conditions. There were no signs [...]

  • David Eason Jenelle Evans

    Jenelle Evans Cut From 'Teen Mom 2' After Husband Kills Her Dog

    MTV has severed ties with “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Eason (née Evans) after her husband, David Eason, killed her dog in late April. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have [...]

  • Hilary Swank

    Hilary Swank to Star in Netflix Mars Mission Drama 'Away'

    Hilary Swank is on her way to Mars. The two-time Academy Award winner has been cast in the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming drama “Away,” from Jason Katims and Matt Reeves. Swank will play American astronaut Emma Green, who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon [...]

  • Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game

    Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game of Thrones' Consoles

    Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The custom designs are based on House [...]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    ABC Orders Cobie Smulders-Led 'Stumptown' Adaptation to Series

    ABC has ordered the drama based on the graphic novel series “Stumptown” to series, marking the network’s first series pick up for the 2019-2020 season. The now untitled project, formerly known as “Stumptown,” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), described as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and [...]

  • Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod

    'Billions' Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

    “Billions” has been renewed for a fifth season at Showtime. The news comes as the hit drama series is still in the midst of its fourth season, with the fourth season finale set to air on June 9. The series was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad