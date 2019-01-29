×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmy Rules Changes: TV Academy Clamps Down On Category Switcheroos

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Orange Is the New Black
CREDIT: JoJo Whilden / Netflix

The Television Academy is putting its foot down on category flip-flops. Going forward, programs will be allowed to switch categories (say, from comedy to drama competition) in the Emmy race just once. After that, they’re locked in — and won’t be allowed to categorize again.

That’s one of the latest changes to the Emmy competition, as the TV Academy released its formalized rules and regulations on Tuesday for this year’s competition. As TV series have become a bit more complex (comedies with a heavy dose of drama, and vice versa), it’s become harder to categorize many of them.

That’s why, a few years ago, the TV Academy clarified that half-hour shows will be automatically deemed comedies, and hour-longs as dramas, unless those shows petition to make a change. And with many hour-longs touting themselves as comedies and a rise in half-hour dramas, those requests have become commonplace.

But then there are also shows that have evolved and changed their classification over time. Most notably, Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” began its life competing in the comedy category, but later moved to the drama field. Under this new rule, it won’t be able to move back (should it suddenly go back to more laughs).

Related

The specific rule: “A program that has entered in one category one year may appeal to move it to another category in any subsequent year, with the understanding that the change locks it into that category without the opportunity for another recategorization.”

Among other changes, the Academy has also clarified eligibility for voice-over performance vs. narration. Moving forward, live-action narrators who play characters (such as Patton Oswalt on “The Goldbergs” or “Jane the Virgin” narrator Anthony Mendez) will now compete against animated voice-over stars in the voice-over category. Here’s the specific rule: ” If the narration is performed in the first person as a character rather than the narrator, even if credited as narrator, it should be submitted in the character voice-over category.”

Until 2014, that category had been combined with the outstanding narration category. But since they were separated, Mendez was nominated in the narration category in 2016 and 2015. But Outstanding Narration has generally been focused on narrators of non-fiction programs, such as 2018 winner David Attenborough (for “Blue Planet II”), triggering the change.

In the other most notable switch this year, the TV Academy has renamed the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category to the more streamlined “Outstanding Competition Program.”

Meanwhile, for the Lady Gagas and Method Mans of the world, “An eligible entrant may use their legal name or a pseudonym, but whatever name is used must appear in the credits or verified by the production.”

Additionally, the rising popularity of theatrical “Fathom” releases, where shows are sometimes sneak previewed in hundreds of theaters on one date, has been frowned upon by the Academy. Going forward, those exhibitions would disqualify a program for Emmy eligibility, “unless it meets the requirements for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.”

And the TV Academy also made official a practice that has already taken hold: Anthology series like Netflix’s “Black Mirror” may enter either as a series or may choose to break up the series into individually entered stand-alone programs. That has become the popular choice for anthology shows, particularly as “Black Mirror” has won the Outstanding TV Movie award two years in a row.

Speaking of “Black Mirror,” most of this year’s key changes were already announced in December, including what we’ve deemed “Black Mirror Rule” for TV movies. After Netflix’s Charlie Brooker anthology series won that TV Movie Emmy two years in a row, the org has clarified that “TV movie” entries have to be at least 75 minutes long. (That means the category’s 2017 winner, the “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero,” which was only 61 minutes long, would not have been eligible to compete under the new guidelines.)

Also announced in December, the Academy put a tighter leash on what might be eligible for short form awards. Possibly inspired by “An Emmy for Megan,” the meta short form series from Megan Amram that was all about Amram’s attempt at winning an Emmy, the Academy adopted “new vetting procedure to identify Emmy-competitive entries in the Short Form categories on nomination-round ballots. Panelists, randomly selected from a member pool, will evaluate these entries.”

Another rule change benefits linear networks looking to compete with shows that premiere late in the Emmy eligibility window. Because streaming services like Netflix and Amazon can drop an entire season of episodes at the last minute — making them eligible for Emmy consideration — the Academy is now giving linear networks the same ability to come in at the last minute by “posting episodes on a distribution platform in advance of the episodes’ airdates in cases where they otherwise would be ‘hanging’ or ineligible because they are scheduled outside the eligibility period.”

Those episodes can even just be posted on a private distribution platform accessible only to TV Academy membership, as long as they don’t change in content once they air — and as long as the episodes actually air for the public sometime in June.

Also new: A category for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore), and a split of the choreography award into two separate juried honors: Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming (Variety Series, Variety Special, Structured Reality, Unstructured Reality and Competition Program), and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (Comedy Series, Drama Series, Limited Series and Television Movie).

Additionally, music supervisors will now be permitted to vote in all music categories (previously music supervisors only voted for Outstanding Music Supervision); and voting in stunt coordination categories has been revised to go through a three-step process.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22, 2019, live on Fox, while the Creative Arts Emmys will be presented on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Orange Is the New Black

    Emmy Rules Changes: TV Academy Clamps Down On Category Switcheroos

    The Television Academy is putting its foot down on category flip-flops. Going forward, programs will be allowed to switch categories (say, from comedy to drama competition) in the Emmy race just once. After that, they’re locked in — and won’t be allowed to categorize again. That’s one of the latest changes to the Emmy competition, [...]

  • Jennifer Carpenter, Retta, Lorraine Toussaint, Susan

    NBC Stars Talk Impact of #MeToo on TV Sets: 'The Reeducation of Men in the Workplace'

    The impact of the #MeToo movement is trickling onto sets everywhere, provoking more thoughtful discussion among actors. “Last season, when everything was coming out, we had a lot of male guest stars actually ask us questions, which we found interesting and nice,” said “Good Girls” star Retta at NBC’s “Women of Drama” panel at the TCA [...]

  • "Ready Player Two" -- Miles turns

    CBS Renews 'God Friended Me' for Season 2

    CBS has renewed freshman drama “God Friended Me” for the 2019-2020 television season. “God Friended Me” centers on an “outspoken atheist” who receives a mysterious social media friend request from an account calling itself God and finds himself making new connections and becoming an agent of change in the lives around him. It averages 10 [...]

  • Sasha Lane to Star in Amazon

    Sasha Lane to Star in Amazon Drama Series 'Utopia'

    Sasha Lane has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Amazon series “Utopia,” Variety has learned. Based on the British series of the same name created by Dennis Kelly, “Utopia” follows group of young adults who meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come in to possession [...]

  • Steve Harvey Variety Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Steve Harvey Looks Beyond TV for His Next Opportunities

    TV has been good to Steve Harvey. Just not good enough. Though the comedian may be one of the most omnipresent stars across his many shows (“Family Feud,” “Little Big Shots,” “Showtime at the Apollo,” etc.), he is looking to take his career to the next level by doing more than just being a performer. [...]

  • Italian Remake of ITV's 'Liar' to

    Italian Remake of ITV's 'Liar' to Launch Sales in Berlin

    Italy’s Mediaset and Indigo Film on Tuesday unveiled a glossy Italian adaptation of Scotland-set rape drama “Liar,” titled “Non Mentire,” which marks the first redo of the hit show from ITV and Sundance TV. All3Media International will kick off global sales on “Non Mentire” at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Buyers will see [...]

  • Chris O’Dowd as Tom, Rosamund Pike

    Sundance TV Review: 'State of the Union'

    British television was well ahead of its American counterpart in its early willingness to embrace abbreviated runs — something that’s only now become common this side of the Atlantic. And now, they’ve come up with a welcome innovation for prestige dramedy: A series whose ten-episode run totals a little under two hours. Sure, short-form TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad