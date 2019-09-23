Emmys: Patricia Arquette Makes Powerful Plea For Trans Rights

Patricia Arquette gave an impassioned plea for transgender rights while accepting an Emmy on Sunday night. The actress won for her supporting role as Dede Blanchard in Hulu’s limited series “The Act.”

“I just have to say I’m grateful to be working, I’m grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life,” Arquette started her acceptance speech. “But in my heart I’m so sad. I lost of my sister Alexis.”

Arquette’s sister, transgender actress Alexis Arquette, died in 2016 at age 47. She continued, “Trans people are still being persecuted. I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be for the rest of my life for you until we change the world so trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs. They’re human beings, let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere.”

“Pose” actress Dominique Jackson was among those who gave Arquette a standing ovation for her remarks.

“It’s so important for someone with power like her to stand up,” Jackson told Variety. “That is an ally.”

In her speech, Arquette also praised the cast of “The Act” and her fellow actresses nominated for supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie.

“My Joey is there — my beauty — my Joey King,” Arquette said. “I can’t believe this is happening, to be honored with these fellow nominees who are all so talented and gave a masters class in acting. I’m terribly grateful.”

The Oscar winner now has two Emmys under her belt (she previously won for her lead drama role on “Medium” in 2005). A double nominee this year, she was also up in the lead limited series/TV movie actress category for her take on the real-life Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.” However, in that category she lost to Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”).

Here, Arquette was nominated against Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”), Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”), Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”) and both Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga from “When They See Us.”