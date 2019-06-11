Emmys: KMEX, KCET Lead Nominations for 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Univision’s Spanish-lingo station KMEX-TV leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 22 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.

KMEX is ahead of public broadcaster KCET, which earned 19 nominations for its roster of local-geared fare. KCET is the incumbent local Emmy leader, having won 11 last year, the most of any outlet.

New to the list is Spectrum News 1, the local cable news service launched late last fall by Spectrum Cable. The new outfit has already earned three nominations, despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period.

This is also the first local L.A. Emmys since KCET and KOCE (“PBS SoCal”) combined operations as one central PBS entity for the market. KOCE landed 3 nominations.

Spanish language fare dominated this year’s nominations, with Telemundo’s KVEA picking up 12 nods, good for third-most nominations. Among traditional English-language owned-and-operated stations, KNBC was first with 9 nominations, followed by KCBS (which picked up 7 as a stand-alone station) and Fox’s KTTV (3).

When it comes to local duopolies, the combined force of KCET/KOCE actually tied KMEX with 22, while KNBC/KVEA landed 21 nominations and KCBS/KCAL pulled 13 nominations.

As usual, KABC does not submit entries to the Television Academy, but the station still landed two nominations thanks to individuals submitting themselves.

The Television Academy also revealed two winners in categories that had a single nomination: KMEX won an Emmy for outstanding news special, for “Destino 2018: Midterm Elections.” And KCBS won an Emmy in the live special events — news category for “CBS2 News at 6: Fire Telethon.”

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. Last year KTLA won the morning newscast Emmy for “KTLA Morning News,” while KVEA’s 6 p.m. newscast won the daytime award and KMEX’s “Noticias Univision Solo A Las Once” won the evening newscast Emmy.

The 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Here are this year’s nominees:

L.A. Local Color

30 Years with Val Zavala (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Louis & Jazz (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Independent Programming

Holocaust Soliloquy • KLCS

The Ripple Effect • LA36

Education/Information

Divide and Conquer (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Se Vale Soñar • KMEX

Sea Level Rising: Living with Water (Earth Focus) • KCET

Crime/Social Issues

City Rising; The Informal Economy • KCET

Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story • PBS SoCal

The People v. Kiera Newsome (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Arts

Artist and Mother (Artbound) • KCET

That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET

Culture/History

Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles • PBS SoCal

La Raza (Artbound) • KCET

Yosemite (Lost LA) • KCET

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1

Vista LA • ABC7

Youth Stories • LA County Channel

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Enfoque • KVEA

Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen • Spectrum News 1

Entertainment

A Golden Globes Special (California Live) • NBC4

KTLA Live from the Oscars • KTLA5

Music Composition

Artbound – That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles • KCET

Earth Focus – Climate Migration • KCET

Sports Special

Before the Bigs: Patrick Beverley • Prime Ticket

Clippers Insider • Prime Ticket

Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3 (Dodgermentary: 1988) • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Out of Bounds (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Sports Series – News

Atleta de la Semana • KVEA

Live from PyeongChang: The Quest for Gold • NBC4

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

En Contacto Con LAFC • KMEX

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Clippers Live • Prime Ticket

Ducks Live • Prime Ticket

L.A. Kings Live • Fox Sports West

Live Sports Coverage

Anaheim Ducks Hockey vs L.A. Kings • Prime Ticket

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners • Fox Sports West

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild • Fox Sports West

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Feature

Black & Gold Takes Over Blue Heaven on Earth (En Contacto con LAFC) • KMEX

Black & White – Growing the Game (Kings Weekly) • Fox Sports West

Friday Night Lights: The Dorsey and Crenshaw Rivalry (SoCal Connected) • KCET.ORG

Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch (Access SportsNet: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA

La Zona Rams: Brandin Cooks (La Zona Rams) • KMEX

One Last Shot: Andre Ingram (Backstage: Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Tease

Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube) • Spectrum SportsNet

Preseason Football on CBS2 Rams Game Tease 1 “Dreamers” • CBS2

Shohei Ohtani Comic Book Open Tease • Fox Sports West

Live Special Events – Programming

The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Backstage at the Parade • KTLA5

Desfile de las Rosas 2018 • KMEX

Feature Segment

La Calavera del Color (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Luchando Contra el Bullying (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Open Your Eyes: Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Artbound) • KCET

Information Segment

Freelance Nation (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Mission Possible: Social Justice Medicine Inside L.A. County Jails (LA NOW) • LA County Channel

Un Regalo de Vida (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Borderline Shooting Coverage • KVEA

California en Llamas (Woolsey Fire) • KMEX

Caravana De Migrantes • KMEX

Massive Fires • KTLA5

Santa Clarita Brush Fire • KVEA

Entertainment News Story

Pequeña Gigante (Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6PM) • KVEA

Songwriting Secrets of a Superstar Producer (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2

Business/Consumer News Story

Hotel Secrets (NBC4 News at 11PM) • NBC4

The Pastor and the Puppy Mill (NBC4 News at 4PM) • NBC4

Paying A Price for Prescription Drugs (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Crime/Social Issues News Story

Al Margen de la ley (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

DNA Doe Project (Fox11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Enigma de un Crimen: Danah Rojo Rivas Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA

Enigma de un Crimen: Oscar Garcia Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA

Immigrants Caravans (Noticias Univision a Las Seis) • KMEX

Pawsitive Change Prison Program (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5

Trabajos Rudos (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

300 Metros de Musica (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

El Cipitio (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

First Salvadorans Ca (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Hollywood: El Letrero Que Cambio la Historia (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Maiz Antropologia y Maiz Agronomia: El Rescate del Maíz (A Primera Hora) • KMEX

Nuestros Barrios y Rincones (Telemundo 52 5PM) • KVEA

Environment News Story

Fires in SoCal – The New Models, Climate Change and Fire Whirls (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Mito y Realidades de las Amazonas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Ocean Currents and Climate Change (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Plastic and Our Oceans (NBC4 News at 7AM and 5PM) • NBC4

Sea Levels and Los Angeles (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Health/Science News Story

Miracle Maddy (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5

Paralyzed by A Prescription (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

Traicion Intima (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA

VA Flies in the Operating Rooms (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2/KCAL9

Human Interest News Story

Artist Needs a Kidney (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Cancer Chef (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

Crime-Fighting Canines (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

The Kiss (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

LA Rapper Nipsey Hussle Creates Change in South LA (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Linea Con Cicatrices (Phone Call with Scars) (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Wildfire Rescue Ranch (KTLA5 News at 3PM) • KTLA5

Investigative News Story

Animal Control Officers Not Working (CBS2 at 5PM) • CBS2/KCAL9

Sick Puppy Peddler (FOX11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Vatican Abuses (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Sports News Story

Eco Bicicletas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Golpes sin Genero (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA

Short Promo – Sports

Clippers vs Warriors • Prime Ticket

It’s L.A. It’s the Kings • Fox Sports West

Jim Hill and Friends • CBS2/KCAL9

Los Angeles Lakers Launch Spot • Spectrum SportsNet

Ohtani Returns • Fox Sports West

Short Promo – News/Topical

Antes y Despues Promo Campaign • KMEX

Artbound – New Season Promo • KCET

Breaking News • KVEA

CBS2 News Year Ender 2018 is Now History • CBS2

Earth Focus – New Season Promo • KCET

SoCal Connected – Season 9 Promo – “Behind Every Headline Is a Story” • KCET

Public Service Announcement

If They’re Not Secure They’re Not Safe: Dresser Drawer • LA36

LA Fire Department Female Firefighter Recruitment • LA Cityview35

Veterans Crisis Line “Hope” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

Veterans Crisis Line “Our Message” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

Veterans Crisis Line “Real Vets 2” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2