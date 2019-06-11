Emmys: KMEX, KCET Lead Nominations for 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Univision’s Spanish-lingo station KMEX-TV leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 22 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.
KMEX is ahead of public broadcaster KCET, which earned 19 nominations for its roster of local-geared fare. KCET is the incumbent local Emmy leader, having won 11 last year, the most of any outlet.
New to the list is Spectrum News 1, the local cable news service launched late last fall by Spectrum Cable. The new outfit has already earned three nominations, despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period.
This is also the first local L.A. Emmys since KCET and KOCE (“PBS SoCal”) combined operations as one central PBS entity for the market. KOCE landed 3 nominations.
Spanish language fare dominated this year’s nominations, with Telemundo’s KVEA picking up 12 nods, good for third-most nominations. Among traditional English-language owned-and-operated stations, KNBC was first with 9 nominations, followed by KCBS (which picked up 7 as a stand-alone station) and Fox’s KTTV (3).
When it comes to local duopolies, the combined force of KCET/KOCE actually tied KMEX with 22, while KNBC/KVEA landed 21 nominations and KCBS/KCAL pulled 13 nominations.
As usual, KABC does not submit entries to the Television Academy, but the station still landed two nominations thanks to individuals submitting themselves.
The Television Academy also revealed two winners in categories that had a single nomination: KMEX won an Emmy for outstanding news special, for “Destino 2018: Midterm Elections.” And KCBS won an Emmy in the live special events — news category for “CBS2 News at 6: Fire Telethon.”
As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. Last year KTLA won the morning newscast Emmy for “KTLA Morning News,” while KVEA’s 6 p.m. newscast won the daytime award and KMEX’s “Noticias Univision Solo A Las Once” won the evening newscast Emmy.
The 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Here are this year’s nominees:
L.A. Local Color
30 Years with Val Zavala (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Louis & Jazz (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1
Independent Programming
Holocaust Soliloquy • KLCS
The Ripple Effect • LA36
Education/Information
Divide and Conquer (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Se Vale Soñar • KMEX
Sea Level Rising: Living with Water (Earth Focus) • KCET
Crime/Social Issues
City Rising; The Informal Economy • KCET
Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story • PBS SoCal
The People v. Kiera Newsome (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Arts
Artist and Mother (Artbound) • KCET
That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET
Culture/History
Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles • PBS SoCal
La Raza (Artbound) • KCET
Yosemite (Lost LA) • KCET
Informational Series (more than 50% remote)
LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1
Vista LA • ABC7
Youth Stories • LA County Channel
Informational Series (more than 50% studio)
Enfoque • KVEA
Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen • Spectrum News 1
Entertainment
A Golden Globes Special (California Live) • NBC4
KTLA Live from the Oscars • KTLA5
Music Composition
Artbound – That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles • KCET
Earth Focus – Climate Migration • KCET
Sports Special
Before the Bigs: Patrick Beverley • Prime Ticket
Clippers Insider • Prime Ticket
Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3 (Dodgermentary: 1988) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Out of Bounds (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Sports Series – News
Atleta de la Semana • KVEA
Live from PyeongChang: The Quest for Gold • NBC4
Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)
Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
En Contacto Con LAFC • KMEX
Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)
Clippers Live • Prime Ticket
Ducks Live • Prime Ticket
L.A. Kings Live • Fox Sports West
Live Sports Coverage
Anaheim Ducks Hockey vs L.A. Kings • Prime Ticket
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners • Fox Sports West
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild • Fox Sports West
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers • Spectrum SportsNet
Sports Feature
Black & Gold Takes Over Blue Heaven on Earth (En Contacto con LAFC) • KMEX
Black & White – Growing the Game (Kings Weekly) • Fox Sports West
Friday Night Lights: The Dorsey and Crenshaw Rivalry (SoCal Connected) • KCET.ORG
Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch (Access SportsNet: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
La Zona Rams: Brandin Cooks (La Zona Rams) • KMEX
One Last Shot: Andre Ingram (Backstage: Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet
Sports Tease
Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube) • Spectrum SportsNet
Preseason Football on CBS2 Rams Game Tease 1 “Dreamers” • CBS2
Shohei Ohtani Comic Book Open Tease • Fox Sports West
Live Special Events – Programming
The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Backstage at the Parade • KTLA5
Desfile de las Rosas 2018 • KMEX
Feature Segment
La Calavera del Color (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Luchando Contra el Bullying (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Open Your Eyes: Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Artbound) • KCET
Information Segment
Freelance Nation (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Mission Possible: Social Justice Medicine Inside L.A. County Jails (LA NOW) • LA County Channel
Un Regalo de Vida (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event
Borderline Shooting Coverage • KVEA
California en Llamas (Woolsey Fire) • KMEX
Caravana De Migrantes • KMEX
Massive Fires • KTLA5
Santa Clarita Brush Fire • KVEA
Entertainment News Story
Pequeña Gigante (Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6PM) • KVEA
Songwriting Secrets of a Superstar Producer (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2
Business/Consumer News Story
Hotel Secrets (NBC4 News at 11PM) • NBC4
The Pastor and the Puppy Mill (NBC4 News at 4PM) • NBC4
Paying A Price for Prescription Drugs (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Crime/Social Issues News Story
Al Margen de la ley (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
DNA Doe Project (Fox11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Enigma de un Crimen: Danah Rojo Rivas Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA
Enigma de un Crimen: Oscar Garcia Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA
Immigrants Caravans (Noticias Univision a Las Seis) • KMEX
Pawsitive Change Prison Program (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5
Trabajos Rudos (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Art/Cultural/Historical News Story
300 Metros de Musica (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
El Cipitio (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
First Salvadorans Ca (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Hollywood: El Letrero Que Cambio la Historia (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Maiz Antropologia y Maiz Agronomia: El Rescate del Maíz (A Primera Hora) • KMEX
Nuestros Barrios y Rincones (Telemundo 52 5PM) • KVEA
Environment News Story
Fires in SoCal – The New Models, Climate Change and Fire Whirls (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Mito y Realidades de las Amazonas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Ocean Currents and Climate Change (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Plastic and Our Oceans (NBC4 News at 7AM and 5PM) • NBC4
Sea Levels and Los Angeles (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Health/Science News Story
Miracle Maddy (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5
Paralyzed by A Prescription (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
Traicion Intima (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA
VA Flies in the Operating Rooms (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2/KCAL9
Human Interest News Story
Artist Needs a Kidney (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Cancer Chef (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
Crime-Fighting Canines (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
The Kiss (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
LA Rapper Nipsey Hussle Creates Change in South LA (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Linea Con Cicatrices (Phone Call with Scars) (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Wildfire Rescue Ranch (KTLA5 News at 3PM) • KTLA5
Investigative News Story
Animal Control Officers Not Working (CBS2 at 5PM) • CBS2/KCAL9
Sick Puppy Peddler (FOX11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Vatican Abuses (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Sports News Story
Eco Bicicletas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Golpes sin Genero (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA
Short Promo – Sports
Clippers vs Warriors • Prime Ticket
It’s L.A. It’s the Kings • Fox Sports West
Jim Hill and Friends • CBS2/KCAL9
Los Angeles Lakers Launch Spot • Spectrum SportsNet
Ohtani Returns • Fox Sports West
Short Promo – News/Topical
Antes y Despues Promo Campaign • KMEX
Artbound – New Season Promo • KCET
Breaking News • KVEA
CBS2 News Year Ender 2018 is Now History • CBS2
Earth Focus – New Season Promo • KCET
SoCal Connected – Season 9 Promo – “Behind Every Headline Is a Story” • KCET
Public Service Announcement
If They’re Not Secure They’re Not Safe: Dresser Drawer • LA36
LA Fire Department Female Firefighter Recruitment • LA Cityview35
Veterans Crisis Line “Hope” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2
Veterans Crisis Line “Our Message” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2
Veterans Crisis Line “Real Vets 2” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2