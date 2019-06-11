×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: KMEX, KCET Lead Nominations for 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock / logoboom

Univision’s Spanish-lingo station KMEX-TV leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 22 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.

KMEX is ahead of public broadcaster KCET, which earned 19 nominations for its roster of local-geared fare. KCET is the incumbent local Emmy leader, having won 11 last year, the most of any outlet.

New to the list is Spectrum News 1, the local cable news service launched late last fall by Spectrum Cable. The new outfit has already earned three nominations, despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period.

This is also the first local L.A. Emmys since KCET and KOCE (“PBS SoCal”) combined operations as one central PBS entity for the market. KOCE landed 3 nominations.

Spanish language fare dominated this year’s nominations, with Telemundo’s KVEA picking up 12 nods, good for third-most nominations. Among traditional English-language owned-and-operated stations, KNBC was first with 9 nominations, followed by KCBS (which picked up 7 as a stand-alone station) and Fox’s KTTV (3).

Related

When it comes to local duopolies, the combined force of KCET/KOCE actually tied KMEX with 22, while KNBC/KVEA landed 21 nominations and KCBS/KCAL pulled 13 nominations.

As usual, KABC does not submit entries to the Television Academy, but the station still landed two nominations thanks to individuals submitting themselves.

The Television Academy also revealed two winners in categories that had a single nomination: KMEX won an Emmy for outstanding news special, for “Destino 2018: Midterm Elections.” And KCBS won an Emmy in the live special events — news category for “CBS2 News at 6: Fire Telethon.”

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. Last year KTLA won the morning newscast Emmy for “KTLA Morning News,” while KVEA’s 6 p.m. newscast won the daytime award and KMEX’s “Noticias Univision Solo A Las Once” won the evening newscast Emmy.

The 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Here are this year’s nominees:

L.A. Local Color

30 Years with Val Zavala (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Louis & Jazz (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Independent Programming

Holocaust Soliloquy • KLCS
The Ripple Effect • LA36

Education/Information

Divide and Conquer (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Se Vale Soñar • KMEX
Sea Level Rising: Living with Water (Earth Focus) • KCET

Crime/Social Issues

City Rising; The Informal Economy • KCET
Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story • PBS SoCal
The People v. Kiera Newsome (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Arts

Artist and Mother (Artbound) • KCET
That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET

Culture/History

Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles • PBS SoCal
La Raza (Artbound) • KCET
Yosemite (Lost LA) • KCET

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1
Vista LA • ABC7
Youth Stories • LA County Channel

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Enfoque • KVEA
Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen • Spectrum News 1

Entertainment

A Golden Globes Special (California Live) • NBC4
KTLA Live from the Oscars • KTLA5

Music Composition

Artbound – That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles • KCET
Earth Focus – Climate Migration • KCET

Sports Special

Before the Bigs: Patrick Beverley • Prime Ticket
Clippers Insider • Prime Ticket
Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3 (Dodgermentary: 1988) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Out of Bounds (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Sports Series – News

Atleta de la Semana • KVEA
Live from PyeongChang: The Quest for Gold • NBC4

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
En Contacto Con LAFC • KMEX

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Clippers Live • Prime Ticket
Ducks Live • Prime Ticket
L.A. Kings Live • Fox Sports West

Live Sports Coverage

Anaheim Ducks Hockey vs L.A. Kings • Prime Ticket
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners • Fox Sports West
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild • Fox Sports West
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Feature

Black & Gold Takes Over Blue Heaven on Earth (En Contacto con LAFC) • KMEX
Black & White – Growing the Game (Kings Weekly) • Fox Sports West
Friday Night Lights: The Dorsey and Crenshaw Rivalry (SoCal Connected) • KCET.ORG
Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch (Access SportsNet: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
La Zona Rams: Brandin Cooks (La Zona Rams) • KMEX
One Last Shot: Andre Ingram (Backstage: Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Tease

Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube) • Spectrum SportsNet
Preseason Football on CBS2 Rams Game Tease 1 “Dreamers” • CBS2
Shohei Ohtani Comic Book Open Tease • Fox Sports West

Live Special Events – Programming

The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Backstage at the Parade • KTLA5
Desfile de las Rosas 2018 • KMEX

Feature Segment

La Calavera del Color (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Luchando Contra el Bullying (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Open Your Eyes: Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Artbound) • KCET

Information Segment

Freelance Nation (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Mission Possible: Social Justice Medicine Inside L.A. County Jails (LA NOW) • LA County Channel
Un Regalo de Vida (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Borderline Shooting Coverage • KVEA
California en Llamas (Woolsey Fire) • KMEX
Caravana De Migrantes • KMEX
Massive Fires • KTLA5
Santa Clarita Brush Fire • KVEA

Entertainment News Story

Pequeña Gigante (Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6PM) • KVEA
Songwriting Secrets of a Superstar Producer (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2

Business/Consumer News Story

Hotel Secrets (NBC4 News at 11PM) • NBC4
The Pastor and the Puppy Mill (NBC4 News at 4PM) • NBC4
Paying A Price for Prescription Drugs (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Crime/Social Issues News Story

Al Margen de la ley (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
DNA Doe Project (Fox11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Enigma de un Crimen: Danah Rojo Rivas Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA
Enigma de un Crimen: Oscar Garcia Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM) • KRCA
Immigrants Caravans (Noticias Univision a Las Seis) • KMEX
Pawsitive Change Prison Program (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5
Trabajos Rudos (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

300 Metros de Musica (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
El Cipitio (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
First Salvadorans Ca (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Hollywood: El Letrero Que Cambio la Historia (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Maiz Antropologia y Maiz Agronomia: El Rescate del Maíz (A Primera Hora) • KMEX
Nuestros Barrios y Rincones (Telemundo 52 5PM) • KVEA

Environment News Story

Fires in SoCal – The New Models, Climate Change and Fire Whirls (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Mito y Realidades de las Amazonas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Ocean Currents and Climate Change (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4
Plastic and Our Oceans (NBC4 News at 7AM and 5PM) • NBC4
Sea Levels and Los Angeles (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Health/Science News Story

Miracle Maddy (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5
Paralyzed by A Prescription (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
Traicion Intima (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA
VA Flies in the Operating Rooms (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2/KCAL9

Human Interest News Story

Artist Needs a Kidney (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Cancer Chef (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
Crime-Fighting Canines (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9
The Kiss (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
LA Rapper Nipsey Hussle Creates Change in South LA (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Linea Con Cicatrices (Phone Call with Scars) (Solo a las Once) • KMEX
Wildfire Rescue Ranch (KTLA5 News at 3PM) • KTLA5

Investigative News Story

Animal Control Officers Not Working (CBS2 at 5PM) • CBS2/KCAL9
Sick Puppy Peddler (FOX11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Vatican Abuses (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Sports News Story

Eco Bicicletas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX
Golpes sin Genero (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA

Short Promo – Sports

Clippers vs Warriors • Prime Ticket
It’s L.A. It’s the Kings • Fox Sports West
Jim Hill and Friends • CBS2/KCAL9
Los Angeles Lakers Launch Spot • Spectrum SportsNet
Ohtani Returns • Fox Sports West

Short Promo – News/Topical

Antes y Despues Promo Campaign • KMEX
Artbound – New Season Promo • KCET
Breaking News • KVEA
CBS2 News Year Ender 2018 is Now History • CBS2
Earth Focus – New Season Promo • KCET
SoCal Connected – Season 9 Promo – “Behind Every Headline Is a Story” • KCET

Public Service Announcement

If They’re Not Secure They’re Not Safe: Dresser Drawer • LA36
LA Fire Department Female Firefighter Recruitment • LA Cityview35
Veterans Crisis Line “Hope” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2
Veterans Crisis Line “Our Message” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2
Veterans Crisis Line “Real Vets 2” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Emmys: KMEX, KCET Lead Nominations for

    Emmys: KMEX, KCET Lead Nominations for 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

    Univision’s Spanish-lingo station KMEX-TV leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 22 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday. KMEX is ahead of public broadcaster KCET, which earned 19 nominations for its roster of local-geared fare. KCET is the incumbent local Emmy leader, having won 11 last year, [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Agents Express Hope for More Negotiations With Writers Guild

    The lead negotiator for Hollywood agents has expressed hope for more negotiations with the Writers Guild of America following their June 7 meeting, though no new talks have been set yet. “Let me be clear that our second offer is a starting place for renewed negotiations – an opportunity to press reset,” said Karen Stuart, [...]

  • US actress Eva Longoria poses for

    Listen: Eva Longoria on How 'Desperate Housewives' Changed TV and Made Her a Better Producer

    Eva Longoria still believes “Desperate Housewives” may have been TV’s “perfect pilot.” “It has everything, it sets up everything,” Longoria told Variety‘s “My Favorite Podcast.” “It’s super balanced in its storytelling. It was beautiful, it was stylized, it was stylistic and was so unique.” Longoria credits creator Marc Cherry, who spent years developing and pitching [...]

  • Succession HBO

    TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils 'Succession' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Michelle Obama will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and HBO released the first look at “Succession” Season 2.  CASTING The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) series “Stuck With You” has recast the role of Luvell with Timon Kyle Durrett, taking over for Thomas Q. Jones. Durrett and Tammy Townsend [...]

  • Joan-Boorstein

    Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi's PatMa Productions

    Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler. Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 [...]

  • Dune Bene Gesserit

    'Dune' Series Ordered at WarnerMedia Streaming Service, Denis Villeneuve to Direct

    WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the sci-fi project “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The series hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the upcoming “Dune” film reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros. is distributing the film. Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad