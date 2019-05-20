×
Emmys: 'All American,' 'Atypical,' 'Vida' Actors Among Lineup for Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

CREDIT: FYC Independents

The FYC Independents Screenings will take place Friday, May 31 in Van Nuys, Calif, Variety has learned exclusively.

Formerly the FYC U.S. Independents, this evening of screenings and schmoozing with talent from series such as the CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “Atypical” and Starz’ “Vida” is thrown by actress and producer Meredith Thomas to increase visibility of supporting, guest and short form actors.

“I’m driven to help independent talent and creators get much needed attention of TV Academy voters during a time when studios are spending millions on FYC mailers and hosting extravagant events,” said Thomas. “I want to level the playing field so great work can be seen and recognized.”

The lineup of actors whose Emmy eligible work will be showcased include Kristos Andrews (Amazon’s “Class Act”), Wendy Braun (“Atypical”), Elena Campbell-Martinez (“Vida”), Michael Campion (Netflix’s “Fuller House”), Kim Estes (Vimeo’s “Dicks”), Ren Hanami (Netflix’s “GLOW” and “Santa Clarita Diet,” as well as Showtime’s “Shameless”), Ray Proscia (“Suits”) and Karimah Westbrook (“All American”), as well as “The Young and the Restless’s” Kate Linder, and Kat Kramer–Turnover of Runaway Productions/Sea Sand Ent. Thomas herself will be featured for her work in “A Christmas in Royal Fashion” and “Disconnected.”

Last year’s inaugural event at the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge screened clips to an audience of more than 150 attendees. Two months later, four of the actors highlighted received Emmy nominations — Kelly Jenrette, Melvin Jackson Jr., Naomi Grossman and Miles Tagtmeyer. This year, Thomas anticipates at least 200 attendees; tickets are open to the public with a donation to the Elks Lodge, where the event will once again take place, with the proceeds benefitting the Elks’ local charity initiatives.

Pictured: Jackson, Jenrette, Grossman, Tagtmeyer with Thomas (center).

