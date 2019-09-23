×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fleabag’ Nearly Sweeps 2019 Comedy Emmys With Surprise Best Series Win

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Outstanding Comedy Series - 'Fleabag'71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically-acclaimed auteur comedy “Fleabag” had only one chance to clean up at the Emmys, and while it didn’t fully sweep comedy categories, it came damn near close.

The Amazon Prime Video half-hour took the coveted comedy series category, as well as lead comedy actress (for Waller-Bridge), comedy writing (also for Waller-Bridge) and comedy directing (for Harry Bradbeer).

I find writing really, really hard and really painful,” she said. But the response to her work, she noted, “made it all really worth it.” When she won the acting trophy, she repeated that she found acting “really, really hard and really painful,” and when the show won for comedy, she noted, “This is getting ridiculous.”

“I was in a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014,” she said, accepting the comedy series Emmy. “The journey has been unbelievable. Two brothers, Harry and Jack Williams, I told them two jokes over a pint and they said, ‘We’ll option you.’ That’s the kind of meeting you dream of. So, thank you for supporting me.”

Related

Waller-Bridge also acknowledged “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott while she was on stage accepting the comedy series trophy. Although Scott did not earn an individual acting nomination, she noted his importance to the second season of the show — as well as to the response of that season.

“Season 2 would not have happened and exploded the way it did if it weren’t for Andrew Scott,” she said, “who came into this, into our world like a whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that it elevated the whole thing for all of us.”

Fleabag” Season 2 received 11 total nominations at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Amazon Prime series also proved victorious in the single-camera comedy picture editing category and in comedy casting at that ceremony held Sept. 15.

Waller-Bridge has said that the second season of the series is the last, which means, if that holds firm, this first-time Emmy attention will be the last for the show.

Although “Veep” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were perceived as frontrunners in the comedy series race before nominations were even announced, “Fleabag” and Waller-Bridge personally steadily gained heat in the race. Variety‘s own television critic Caroline Framke noted, “The second season of ‘Fleabag’ is a genuine tour de force that more than proved Waller-Bridge’s writing and acting bona fides; from where I’m standing, it’d be embarrassing for the Emmys not to acknowledge either.” The voting members of the Televison Academy certainly seemed to agree!

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Emmys

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Drama Series Emmy for Final Season

    Though a vocal set of fans weren’t happy with the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the Television Academy was. “Game of Thrones” once again won the drama series Emmy on Sunday night for its eighth season. This is its fourth win in the category overall and second consecutive one (it also took the trophy [...]

  • Billy Porter Emmy Win 2019 Pose

    Billy Porter Makes History With Emmys Win

    Billy Porter won the 2019 lead drama actor Emmy for his role of ballroom MC and mentor Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.”  This historic win makes Porter the first openly gay, black man to win in this Emmy category. This is the Tony Award winner’s first-ever Emmy accolade, and he took the stage celebrating his [...]

  • Craig Mazin accepts the award for

    'Chernobyl's' Craig Mazin Talks 'Game of Thrones' Original Pilot

    “Chernobyl” writer and executive producer Craig Mazin is among a select group of people in Hollywood who have seen the original pilot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Backstage at the Emmys on Sunday, as Mazin clutched Emmy wins for writing and limited series, he remembered the comments he gave to his longtime friends David Benioff [...]

  • Emilia Clarke arrives for the 71st

    Emilia Clarke Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Finale Backlash

    “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke addressed the backlash the HBO drama faced from fans regarding the series finale. “You know what? It was profoundly flattering is what it was because when someone cares that much that they’re ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should’ve been finished and how [...]

  • Peter Dinklage Emmy WIn

    Emmys: Peter Dinklage Sets Record With Supporting Actor Win for 'Game of Thrones'

    Peter Dinklage got emotional as he accepted the supporting drama actor award for his role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” at the 2019 Emmys. “I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity. Because no other place could [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Emmy Win

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge Uses 'Fleabag' Success as Proof She's 'Not Crazy'

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge is glad that her self-proclaimed “perviness” in “Fleabag” has connected with audiences. Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the hit Amazon series, had already won two Emmys Sunday night for outstanding writer and lead actress in a comedy series. On the Emmys purple carpet, the Emmy winner said she had “really, really hoped” that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad