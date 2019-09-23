‘Fleabag’ Nearly Sweeps 2019 Comedy Emmys With Surprise Best Series Win

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically-acclaimed auteur comedy “Fleabag” had only one chance to clean up at the Emmys, and while it didn’t fully sweep comedy categories, it came damn near close.

The Amazon Prime Video half-hour took the coveted comedy series category, as well as lead comedy actress (for Waller-Bridge), comedy writing (also for Waller-Bridge) and comedy directing (for Harry Bradbeer).

“I find writing really, really hard and really painful,” she said. But the response to her work, she noted, “made it all really worth it.” When she won the acting trophy, she repeated that she found acting “really, really hard and really painful,” and when the show won for comedy, she noted, “This is getting ridiculous.”

“I was in a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014,” she said, accepting the comedy series Emmy. “The journey has been unbelievable. Two brothers, Harry and Jack Williams, I told them two jokes over a pint and they said, ‘We’ll option you.’ That’s the kind of meeting you dream of. So, thank you for supporting me.”

Waller-Bridge also acknowledged “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott while she was on stage accepting the comedy series trophy. Although Scott did not earn an individual acting nomination, she noted his importance to the second season of the show — as well as to the response of that season.

“Season 2 would not have happened and exploded the way it did if it weren’t for Andrew Scott,” she said, “who came into this, into our world like a whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that it elevated the whole thing for all of us.”

“Fleabag” Season 2 received 11 total nominations at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Amazon Prime series also proved victorious in the single-camera comedy picture editing category and in comedy casting at that ceremony held Sept. 15.

Waller-Bridge has said that the second season of the series is the last, which means, if that holds firm, this first-time Emmy attention will be the last for the show.

Although “Veep” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were perceived as frontrunners in the comedy series race before nominations were even announced, “Fleabag” and Waller-Bridge personally steadily gained heat in the race. Variety‘s own television critic Caroline Framke noted, “The second season of ‘Fleabag’ is a genuine tour de force that more than proved Waller-Bridge’s writing and acting bona fides; from where I’m standing, it’d be embarrassing for the Emmys not to acknowledge either.” The voting members of the Televison Academy certainly seemed to agree!