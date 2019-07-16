×

Emmys 2019: Writing, Directing Nominations Far From Parity

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elisabeth Moss Handmaid's Tale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

While big name television writers and directors including Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ava DuVernay saw Emmy nominations this year, overall, the state of parity in such behind-the-scenes nods is far from being achieved.

Looking closely at the directing fields for scripted series this year, the drama category is 75% male and 25% female nominees, while the comedy category is made up of 83.3% male and 16.7% female nominees.

Since “The Handmaid’s Tale” had a few episodes of its second season that missed the cutoff for last year’s Emmy eligibility, the Television Academy ruled they could compete this year. Director Daina Reid’s nomination for her work on “Handmaid’s Tale” helped boost the numbers for parity in best directing for a drama series, but didn’t do anything to help racial inclusion in that category.

All of the directing nominees in the comedy and drama categories are white. Limited series/TV movie director nominees are a bit more inclusive with 66.7% male and 33.3% female, and the same split for white and non-white nominees.

Related

For best writing, the drama category breaks down as 77.8% male and 22.2% female nominees, all of whom are white. “The Handmaid’s Tale” also helped here, with Kira Snyder sharing a nom with showrunner Bruce Miller.

Meanwhile, limited series/TV movie writing is comprised of 88.9% male and 11.1% female nominees, although 77.8% are white and 22.2% are non-white. Comedy writing is the only category that actually passed parity here, thanks to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the “Russian Doll” and “Pen15” teams, with 58.3% female nominees (41.7% male). However, only 8.3% of nominees are non-white.

Compared to last year, these numbers still show slight improvements in important areas. In 2018, the drama directing category included only 12.5% women, while the comedy directing category included only 14% women nominees. There were no women who were nominated for directing in the limited series/TV movie category last year.

Writing categories followed a similar pattern in 2018 with 11% women drama nominees, 43% women comedy nominees and no women nominated in limited series/TV movie.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More TV

  • Russian Doll

    2019 Emmy Nominations Did Right By a Great Year in Comedy (Column)

    Even before the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced, the biggest and most obvious story belonged to the fact that last year’s drama nominees almost completely cleared the way for the final season of “Game of Thrones.” But for as weak as the drama categories are overall (give or take a “Pose”), the comedy categories have [...]

  • Big Little Lies Stranger Things

    Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' and 'Stranger Things' Weren't Nominated for 2019 Emmys

    Meryl Streep joined “Big Little Lies” this season, and “Stranger Things” broke a Netflix record — so why didn’t either show score an Emmy nomination? Every year, critically acclaimed and fan-favorite shows are noticeably omitted from the Emmy nominations, but not because they were snubbed. It’s because they’re not eligible.  This year, ineligible series include [...]

  • Game of Thrones Finale

    'Game of Thrones' Emmy Love Confounds the Show's Critics (Column)

    Today’s widespread Emmy recognition for “Game of Thrones” — now the most-Emmy-nominated series for a single season, a record that it seems odd the heavily-decorated drama didn’t already have — comes in most senses as no surprise. This series is both an awards favorite, having won the top prize at the ceremony for its last [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss Handmaid's Tale

    Emmys 2019: Writing, Directing Nominations Far From Parity

    While big name television writers and directors including Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ava DuVernay saw Emmy nominations this year, overall, the state of parity in such behind-the-scenes nods is far from being achieved. Looking closely at the directing fields for scripted series this year, the drama category is 75% male and 25% female nominees, while the [...]

  • Emmy Queen Bey? Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Lands

    Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Documentary Lands Six Emmy Nominations

    It’s going to be a busy awards season for Beyonce. She could be up for Grammys or Oscars in the next six months, but she’s already made a splash with the fresh crop of Emmy nominations. Her documentary/concert movie “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” has been nominated for six Emmys, and a win in most [...]

  • Astronomy Club

    Astronomy Club Sets Netflix Sketch Comedy Series With Kenya Barris Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    The sketch and improv group Astronomy Club has landed a self-titled variety sketch series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The streamer has given the half-hour series a six episode order. Kenya Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix, with the show falling under the “Black-ish” creator’s overall deal. Daniel [...]

  • tur-soboroff-msnbc

    MSNBC Plans Launch of 'American Swamp' Docuseries with Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff

    Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff have been talking to each other since they were teenagers growing up around Los Angeles. Now MSNBC audiences will get to see them discuss what are likely to be much more serious subjects. The two NBC News journalists will lead the new four-part MSNBC documentary series “American Swamp,” which launches [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad