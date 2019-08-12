×
Russian Doll Ozark Emmy Lead Actress Nominees
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Emmys: How Leading Ladies Profit From Playing in the Morally Gray

By

From lovable mob boss Tony Soprano to money-laundering family man Marty Byrde, the golden age of television has had no shortage of antiheroes. But while there has been an abundance of men that are behaving badly while we root for their success, their female counterparts have historically been fewer and farther between — until now.

This year’s lead drama actress Emmy nominees celebrate everyone from a conniving Commander-in-Chief (“House of Cards’” Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright) to a university professor with questionable teaching methods (“How to Get Away With Murder’s” Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis), to an assassin (“Killing Eve’s” Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer), and a former accidental passenger-turned-mastermind of an illegal family operation (“Ozark’s” Wendy Byrde, played by Laura Linney).

But this is not a phenomenon reserved for the dramatic side of the ballot: Comedy certainly has no shortage of characters whose destructive behavior we encourage, including political disaster Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who ascended all the way to the Oval Office on “Veep”; the narcissistic Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) from “Russian Doll”; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular “Fleabag,” who takes self-sabotage to epic levels.

Robert Thompson, professor of television and pop culture at Syracuse University, credits the increase and evolution of female antiheroes on the influx of new voices in television.

“We had an entire history of television with male heroes, these long traditions that you could build on to make the antihero thing work,” he says. “Today some of the best female characters are antiheroes, because It is very hard to pull off a show with someone being a traditional hero. It looks so old-fashioned.”

“It is very hard to pull off a show with someone being a traditional hero. it looks so old-fashioned.”
Robert Thompson

Lyonne, an actor with credits dating back to “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” not only stars, but also co-created, writes, executive produces and directs “Russian Doll,” a semi-autobiographical comedy that debuted on Netflix in February. Lyonne says she has enjoyed subverting stereotypes and creating a character that isn’t a caricature for this series, which has been renewed for another season.

“I’m playing this, on the most basic level, trope of a tough guy, but it’s backed by the very specific details of how a person gets to behave that way in the first place,” she says.

As female characters become more full-fledged, even the term antihero can seem simplistic.

“It’s not that I think that the tropes are dead so much as I think that they are being pulled in new directions,” says Lyonne. Her character Nadia explores how far a person can take self-destruction when, for reasons unknown, the same day occurs on a loop. “She’s clearly not an antihero in the sense of a lovable mob boss or meth dealer. She’s her own worst enemy in that she starts as a nihilist and moves past it, realizing that her behavior does have an impact on the world around her. She’s an internal antihero.”

One of the reasons Emmy voters seem to love characters whose behavior, according to standard definitions, are categorized as bad is because they come with a bit of wish fulfillment, says Thompson. “We’re constantly under the thumb of people that our lives depend upon. Antiheroes seem to throw that all away. They’re the boss.”

“Ozark’s” Wendy captures that sentiment perfectly. As someone who started off conflicted about her husband’s dealings with the mob, but in time transformed into the darkest character of all, Linney has delighted in her character’s ruthless ambition.

“Wendy is a deeply flawed, reactive, shrewd, impulsive character whose morality is completely subjugated by her survival instinct,” says Linney, who means that in a good way. “The greater the need a character has to pursue something, generally the easier they are to play. A great character is a great character, regardless of their moral compass.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • MINDHUNTER

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 12, 2019: 'Mindhunter' Season 2

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Mindhunter” returns for season 2 on Netflix, and “The Righteous Gemstones” debuts on [...]

  • Kris Bowers photographed at the Variety

    'When They See Us' Composer on 'Horror Film' Approach to Score

    Belying his resume, Kris Bowers is a young man — so young that he was only 2 weeks old when a jogger was attacked in Central Park in 1989, kicking into motion the miscarriage of justice he would become immersed in three decades later when signing on to score Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When [...]

  • Missy Elliott

    Missy Elliott to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2019 VMAs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rapper, producer and songwriter Missy Elliott will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 26 at the 2019 VMAs, Variety has learned exclusively, where she will perform live at the awards show for the first time in 16 years. “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand [...]

  • Russian Doll Ozark Emmy Lead Actress

    Emmys: How Leading Ladies Profit From Playing in the Morally Gray

    From lovable mob boss Tony Soprano to money-laundering family man Marty Byrde, the golden age of television has had no shortage of antiheroes. But while there has been an abundance of men that are behaving badly while we root for their success, their female counterparts have historically been fewer and farther between — until now. [...]

  • When they See Us Marvelous Ms

    How 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Veep,' 'When They See Us' Redefine 'Strong Female Characters'

    Emmy-nominated roles among the leading actress categories have never been so diverse or realized, nor have they ever been so intimate. From assassins and ambitious presidential hopefuls to standup comedians, business owners and grieving mothers, the women gracing the ballot box represent an array of formidable characters that embody vulnerability, flaws and a movement away [...]

  • Michelle Visage, RuPaul. Michelle Visage, left,

    Listen: RuPaul on How 'The Golden Girls' Is as Good as It Was 30 Years Ago

    Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host and media superstar RuPaul is a trove of pop culture knowledge. “Everything I know I learned from TV,” he recently told Variety‘s “My Favorite Episode” podcast. “I love TV so much.” RuPaul’s current TV diet is a mix of new shows like the second season of “Big Little Lies,” and [...]

  • The Umbrella Academy Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Umbrella Academy' Rely on VFX for Big Scale Story Elements

    It was a very good year for VFX in television, as evidenced by the five nominated shows in the special visual effects category. “Game of Thrones,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Orville,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Umbrella Academy” all showcased truly cutting-edge, imaginative storytelling elements added by artists during the post-production process. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad