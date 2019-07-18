×

‘Russian Doll,’ Patricia Arquette, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Lead List of 2019 Emmy Multi-Nominees

As the television landscape only continues to grow more crowded, it appears what is resonating most with Television Academy voters is name recognition. And seeing someone’s moniker multiple times on the ballot is proving to be successful for quite a few.

Specifically, there are quite a few high-profile women who have the chance to head onstage to accept a couple of Emmy Awards come September. Primarily this list is led by multi-hyphenates such as Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Amy Poehler, but it also includes prolific performers Patricia Arquette, Fiona Shaw and Sandra Oh.

Lyonne and Poehler were both nominated for writing the Netflix comedy series “Russian Doll,” with Lyonne also picking up a nomination for her starring role in the series. Poehler got her second nomination of 2019 for co-hosting the NBC competition series “Making It.” Poehler has now been nominated for 19 Emmys total, with her only win to date coming in 2016 for hosting “SNL.”

Waller-Bridge nabbed nominations for comedy actress, in addition to writing for “Fleabag.” She had previously been nominated for writing the first season of “Killing Eve.” And speaking of that BBC America MI6 thriller, its titular star Oh scored her second consecutive nomination for lead drama actress. However, Oh is also up for guest comedy actress for her stint as “Saturday Night Live” host. “Killing Eve’s” supporting actress Shaw saw a nom in that drama category, as well as in the guest comedy actress category for her work on “Fleabag.”

Arquette picked up nominations both for her supporting role in the Hulu limited series “The Act” as well as her lead role in the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” She was previously nominated for her starring role on the NBC drama series “Medium.”

Casting director Alexa Fogel was also nominated twice — on the same ballot — for her work on Netflix’s “Ozark” and FX’s “Pose.”

But not to be outdone, there were a few men who also became multi-nominees this year: James Corden scored five for his work on “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” the “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” and the much-lauded “Carpool Karaoke” special that featured Paul McCartney. Also, John Mulaney walked away with four nods this year, including two in the best writing for a variety series for both “SNL” and “Documentary Now!,” best original music and lyrics for “Documentary Now!” and guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “SNL.” And finally Adam Sandler picked up his first noms in nearly two decades when he was a writer on “SNL.” The actor and comedian was nominated both for writing his new Netflix comedy special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh” as well as in the comedy guest actor category for hosting the late-night NBC sketch show.

