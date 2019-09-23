Phoebe Waller Bridge Uses ‘Fleabag’ Success as Proof She’s ‘Not Crazy’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is glad that her self-proclaimed “pervyness” in “Fleagbag” has connected with audiences. Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of the hit Amazon series, has already won two Emmys Sunday night for outstanding writer and lead actress in a comedy series.

On the Emmys purple carpet on Sunday night, the Emmy-winner said she had “really, really hoped” that “Fleabag” would find the success that it has since it premiered three years ago. “As long as you’re writing something that you really believe in,” she said, “then you can just hope that you’re not crazy and everyone else connects with it as well, so it’s a real relief. It makes me feel like I’m not crazy, that people connect with it.”

Based on Waller-Bridge’s one-woman play of the same name, the nothing-is-off-limits comedy follows titular character Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) as she navigates life, love, and tragedy in London, all while breaking down the fourth wall to offer the viewer comical asides.

The Emmy winner went on to comment on the “hot priest” memes that have circulated since the second season premiered this year, which sees Fleabag enter a taboo relationship with a a celibate priest, played by Andrew Scott. “I completely backed it up,” Waller-Bridge said. “I think it was a very accurate description of Andrew but it was amazing. It was this wave of ‘for him and about him’ but he’s an unbelievable charismatic man and actor and there’s just something about Andrew.”

“Fleabag” earned 11 total nominations this awards season, already taking home five wins (two for Waller-Bridge and three Creative Arts awards).