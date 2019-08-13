×

‘Escape at Dannemora,’ ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘When They See Us’ Aided by Filming in Real-Life Locations

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Escape at Dannemora When They See Us
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime/Netflix

Almost all of this year’s Emmy limited series nominees are based on true stories and set in real-life locations — the exception is HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” which is based on a novel. In striving for the most accurate, truthful experiences on screen, several projects shot in the exact sites where their dramatic events took place. That in turn helped inform the creativity both in front of and behind the camera.

With six weeks to go before shooting, “Escape at Dannemora” director Ben Stiller found himself in dire straits: It looked like the Clinton Correctional Facility where the daring titular escape took place was going to be off limits for Stiller and his crew. The director was at a loss as to how they were going to re-create the vast prison in Dannemora, N.Y., without massive visual effects that were out of budget for the Showtime show. But luckily, thanks to a helping hand from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Stiller and co. were eventually given permission to shoot in the prison.

Related

“The first choice is always to shoot in the real place because it’s going to give you so much not only on the screen, but in terms of the involvement of the community,” Stiller says. “What we learned as filmmakers by being there with the people who experienced the story is, to me, more important than anything.”

Shooting in the prison presented plenty of logistical issues, but Stiller says stepping into the facility for the first time “felt like going back in time” and enhanced the actors’ performances by giving them “a sense of isolation,” with Patricia Arquette, in particular, gaining an insight into her character’s “dialect and motivations.”

While walking through the prison was a transformative experience for Stiller and his actors, “When They See Us” executive producer Jane Rosenthal says she and the team, including writer-producer-director Ava DuVernay, also took an important walk before production began on their Netflix four-parter.

“The first day of our location scout we walked through Central Park,” Rosenthal says. “Yes, we were scouting, but it was a coming together of the group to walk the path that this event happened. It was a spiritual moment for all of us to take that walk the first day.”

The Netflix series begins with the near-fatal jogger attack in that location in April 1989 — an event that changed the lives of five young black boys who were convicted of that crime, which they did not commit. Rosenthal says the exonerated men were often on set, including on the day the team re-created that fateful night.

“Kevin [Richardson] was there with his wife and he looked at me and said, ‘The only thing I did wrong that day was follow my friends.’ He just stood there and watched the same street, same crosswalk where he made a transition to something that was going to change his whole life.

He was there as an adult watching his younger self cross that street, which was extremely impactful for the cast and crew,” Rosenthal says.

Meanwhile FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” which brings the rocky, often volatile relationship between famed choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) to the small screen, leaned more heavily on constructing sets to re-create the grand Broadway theaters and smoky nightclubs in which the narrative takes place. And when it came to constructing Fosse and Verdon’s apartment, executive producer Steven Levenson points to the production’s ace up its sleeve: Bob and Gwen’s only daughter, Nicole Fosse, who served as a creative consultant on the show and was on set “almost every single day” to make suggestions and “tiny little adjustments.”

“From the beginning there was a fearlessness from Nicole; she never once said, ‘Please don’t do this, it will make my dad look bad,’ or ‘I don’t want to tell that part of the story.’ She would often tell us things that made it even darker,” Levenson says. “Having her on set was so helpful for bringing these characters to life in a way which hopefully for her means she’s seeing the truth.”

Truth is precisely what Craig Mazin was striving for with “Chernobyl,” as well. The HBO series did shoot in and around the Soviet power plant that exploded in 1986 — however, Mazin says that footage was mainly for the epilogue, which showcased the full destruction of the city. More than three decades after the nuclear disaster, Chernobyl is not only unrecognizable from what it was before the disaster, but it is also unsafe. For the bulk of the project, they shot in Chernobyl’s “sister power plant” in Lithuania and relied on experts to advise on re-creating details on sets, as well as costumes.

“That’s the beauty of writing: I get to go places I’ve never been, be people I could never be,” Mazin says. “I can split myself across all sorts of fascinating aspects of humanity all in my head, but at some point it’s really important to let other people [in] to make sure that, in your flights of fancy, you have been accurate, you have been sensitive, that you are not unintentionally causing harm or offense. That’s really important.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update

    How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update Shakespearean Stories

    Shakespeare’s plays were some of the first pieces of writing committed to film, and if this year’s TV movie Emmy nominees are anything by which to judge, the Bard’s messages and themes are still just as relevant today. With Amazon Prime Video’s “King Lear,” director Richard Eyre, who has been staging Shakespeare plays in the [...]

  • Simran Sethi

    Simran Sethi Joins ABC as Head of Scripted Development

    Simran Sethi has been named to the newly created position of executive vice president of development and content strategy for ABC Entertainment. She will report to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. Sethi and Burke previously worked together during their respective tenures at the Disney-owned cable channel Freeform. She will begin her new role at [...]

  • Anna Kendrick HBO Max Anthology Series

    Anna Kendrick HBO Max Anthology Series Casts Four

    “Love Life,” the romantic comedy anthology series from Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig in the works at HBO Max, has added four to its cast. Kendrick is set to star in and executive produce the series which will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one [...]

  • 'Our Boys' Review: HBO's Israeli Series

    TV Review: 'Our Boys'

    HBO recently landed a surprise smash in “Chernobyl,” which that used recent history to deliver a potent, tart message. The Israeli project “Our Boys,” another limited series from the cabler which premiered Monday night, is less immediately accessible, but has similar goals: To dig into a story in recent memory and to find within it [...]

  • David Alpert

    Audible Signs First-Look Deal With 'The Walking Dead' Creator Skybound Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    As Amazon-owned Audible dives further into the audio-only originals space and ventures further asea from audiobooks, the company has struck a multi-year development deal with “The Walking Dead” comic creator Skybound Entertainment to create several projects exclusively for the audio platform. “Audible is forging groundbreaking deals with leading creators and producers throughout the entertainment industry [...]

  • Dwayne-Johnson-Dany-Garcia-Paul-Feig

    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Team With Powderkeg for Quibi Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quibi is developing a new comedy series that boasts Dwayne Johnson among its executive producers. Titled “Last Resort,” the series centers on a Polynesian family-run resort in Hawaii that’s suddenly thrown into a whirlwind when a tech billionaire puts in a bid to buy the land. Johnson and Dany Garcia will executive produce via Seven [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad