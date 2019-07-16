Emmys 2019 Nominations: HBO Back at the Top, As ‘Game of Thrones’ Makes History

HBO’s back — and the Television Academy has finally got its Schitt together. The Emmy nominations failed to disappoint on Tuesday morning, recognizing critically acclaimed series such as “Schitt’s Creek” and “Fleabag,” and giving TV juggernaut “Game of Thrones” a rousing farewell.

“Thrones” broke the record books this year, scoring an astounding 32 nominations — the most ever for a series in a single year. Previously, “NYPD Blue,” which received 27 nominations in 1994, held that honor.

It’s just the latest history-making turn at the Emmys for “Game of Thrones,” which already holds the record for most Emmys won by a comedy or drama (47). That’s partly because “Game of Thrones” also boasts the title for most Emmys won by a series in a single season — and it pulled off that feat twice (12, in both 2015 and 2016).

The “Game of Thrones” haul came despite some dissatisfaction from fans over the show’s finale. Turns out it didn’t matter. “Game of Thrones'” 32 nominations was up from 22 last year, and brings the show’s grand total to 161 nominations.

Pushing “Thrones” was a massive showing in the acting categories, including three of the seven supporting drama actor slots and four of the six supporting drama actress spots.

But “Thrones” is also a below-the-line juggernaut, cleaning up in multitudes of categories, including costumes, visual effects, cinematography, editing, hairstyling, makeup, music composition, sound editing and mixing, and so much more.

But HBO didn’t stop there. With “Chernobyl” scoring the most nominations for a limited series, and “Barry” landing the second-most noms for a comedy (behind Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), it was a year to remember for the pay cable giant. HBO’s 137 nominations were the most in the channel’s history, beating Netflix’s 117 — which also happens to be the most in that streaming service’s short reign.

HBO had led all networks in Emmy nominations for 17 consecutive years until last year, when Netflix took the leaderboard, with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108. Ultimately, the two outlets tied for the most Emmys actually won in 2018, with 23 awards total.

Netflix has seen its Emmy nomination tally steadily rise in less than a decade, from 13 in 2013 to 54 in 2016 and 91 nominations (and 20 wins) in 2017. The rise has coincided in Netflix’s quick ramp-up of original programming, and in almost every genre imaginable — making it a player in virtually every category.

This year, Netflix’s haul was helped by series including “When They See Us,” “Russian Doll,” and “Fleabag.”

HBO may also have a leg up when it comes to actual wins during the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies in September. With “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Deadwood: The Movie” and “Last Week with John Oliver” believed to be the front runners in their respective categories, along with several others, the WarnerMedia pay cable network is expected to have a good night. Netflix, meanwhile, is still in the hunt for its first major series win, and all those nominations mean there’s a good chance some of its contenders might cancel each other out.

Given their rival triple-digit nomination tallies, it might seem as if it’s only a two-network race. And Netflix and HBO would probably like you to think that way. But other networks having a good day included Amazon, which doubled its nomination haul from 22 to 47; AMC, which is back in the game with 11 (after only receiving 1 last year); and Pop, which is riding high with its huge “Schitt’s Creek” nods.

