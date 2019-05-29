Showtime’s Desus & Mero to Host This Year’s TV Critics Association Awards

Desus & Mero are on deckington to host this year’s Television Critics Association Awards. The duo, who launched their new Showtime talk show in February (and expanded it to twice a week earlier this month) will take the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom as the 35th annual TCA Awards takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Real names Daniel Baker (“Desus Nice”) and Joel Martinez (“The Kid Mero”), the “Desus & Mero” hosts will open the TCA Awards before turning it over to TCA members, who will present this year’s honors for best performances and series. TCA members, consisting of journalists and critics from across the United States and Canada, vote for the TCA Awards winners; nominations will be revealed in mid-June.

The TCA Awards are not televised, allowing for a relaxed, informal atmosphere that allows the show’s hosts to play to the audience with plenty of inside-TV business jokes. Last year’s host, Robin Thede, had plenty of reason to throw out pointed barbs: Her BET talk show had just been canceled days before.

Other recent hosts include Kristin Chenoweth, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes, the Smothers Brothers, Nick Offerman, Dax Shepard and Bob Newhart.

For Desus & Mero, the gig also comes following plenty of critical acclaim for their new Showtime series. Recent guests on “Desus & Mero” include Gabrielle Union, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Wu-Tang Clan, Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and Lil Nas X. The duo has also attracted athletes and politicians, including Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to their show.

Prior to Showtime, Desus & Mero hosted a late-night show on Viceland. The duo first came to fame on social media, where their quick wit and pop culture commentary soon led to a hit podcast, “The Bodega Boys.”

The TCA Awards recognizes achievement in 12 categories, including drama, comedy, reality, youth programming, sketch/variety, news and information, and more. The TCA also recognizes trailblazing series with its Heritage Award, and the life and legacy of entertainment figures with the Career Achievement Award.