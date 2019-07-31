×

‘Deadwood’ and David Milch to be Honored at 35th Annual TCA Awards

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Deadwood HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Deadwood” has been selected for the Heritage Award and its creator David Milch has been selected for the Career Achievement honor, both which will be presented at the 35th Annual TCA Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The HBO Western blended factual diary entries and newspaper articles with a dose of imagination, redefining the genre for a new generation. The show originally for three seasons between 2004 and 2006 and recently returned for an original television movie in May of this year. During those seasons, it won eight Emmys and a Golden Globe. Its TV movie is currently nominated for eight more Emmy Awards. The acting ensemble of the show included Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, Powers Boothe, Paula Malcomson, Gerald McRaney, John Hawkes, Kim Dickens.

Deadwood” now becomes the 18th series to take home the Heritage Award trophy from the Television Critics Assn. (TCA). Others before it to receive the award include “The Simpsons,” “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing, “The Wire” and, just last year, “Friends.”

Additionally, the TCA is proud to present Emmy-winning writer, producer and creator David Milch with the 2019 Career Achievement honor. Milch’s entertainment career began in 1982 when he penned the script “Trial By Fury” for “Hill Street Blues,” an episode that went on to win the drama writing Emmy at the 1983 awards ceremony. But this was just the first of four Emmys Milch took home for his work on that series. Then, in 1997, Milch teamed up with Stephen Bochco to create the broadcast police ensemble “NYPD Blue.”

Milch joins the likes of Lucille Ball, Ken Burns, Johnny Carson, Jim Henson, Bob Hope, David Letterman, Rita Moreno, Fred Rogers, Lily Tomlin and Betty White as Career Achievement honorees.

