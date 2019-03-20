2019 Daytime Emmy Nominees Announced

“Days of our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” lead the list of shows with the most Daytime Emmy nominations in 2019.

“Days of our Lives” has received the largest total number of nominations across series in all categories, including Creative Arts, this year with 27 noms. It has earned top nominations such as drama series, lead actress in a drama (for Marci Miller), lead actor in a drama (for Tyler Christopher and Billy Flynn), supporting actress in a drama (Kassie DePaiva, Lindsey Godfrey and Martha Madison) and supporting actor in a drama (Eric Martsolf and Greg Rikaart).

“General Hospital” has the second-most nominations at 25, including drama series, lead actress in a drama (Maura West and Laura Wright), lead actor in a drama (Maurice Benard and Jon Lindstrom), supporting actress in a drama (Vernee Watson) and supporting actor in a drama (Max Gail and Dominic Zamprogna).

“The Young and the Restless” has the third most at 20, including drama series, lead actor in a drama (Peter Bergman), supporting actress in a drama (Beth Maitland and Mishael Morgan) and supporting actor in a drama (Bryton James).

Related Chef Jacques Pepin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys Judge Judy Sheindlin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2019 Daytime Emmys

Rounding out the top five shows are “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 12 nominations (including drama series and lead actress in a drama for both Heather Tom and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and “Giants” with 11 noms.

CBS leads the list of networks receiving nominations, with 61 total across all categories, including Creative Arts. Syndicated series follow closely behind with 55, with Amazon Prime Video (49), Netflix (49) and NBC (38) rounding out the top five.

Variety has also received a nom in the special class series category for “Actors on Actors.”

“We are very excited today to announce the nominees for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). “We look forward to a grand celebration honoring the best of daytime television both in front of the camera and behind as we return for the third year in a row to the classic Pasadena Civic Auditorium.”

The nominees were announced on Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk.” Both of this year’s shows for the Daytime Emmy Awards (including Creative Arts) will be led by executive producers David Michaels, senior vice president of daytime at NATAS, and David Parks of Ignition Entertainment.

“The incredible level of talent and craft reflected in our nominees continues to show the growing impact of Daytime television and the incredible diversity of programming the viewing audience has to choose from,” said executive director, daytime, Brent Stanton. “With the help of some outstanding new additions to our staff, Rachel Schwartz and Lisa Armstrong, and the continued support of Luke Smith and Christine Chin, we have handled another record-breaking number of entries this year. Many thanks to our hundreds of great judges, who through their hard work and dedication, have come up with a stellar list of nominees that exemplify the best in daytime!”

As previously announced, Lifetime Achievement Award honorees for this year’s Daytime Emmys are Judge Judy Sheindlin and Chef Jacques Pepin.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place Sunday, May 5 in Los Angeles, Calif. The full list of nominees can be found on the Daytime Emmys website.