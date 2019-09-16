×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bradley Whitford Wins 2019 Guest Drama Actor Emmy

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bradley Whitford won the 2019 guest drama actor Emmy for his role of Commander Joseph Lawrence on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Whitford joined the cast of the streaming dystopian series at the end of its second season, in episodes that were released after the close of the 2018 Emmy eligibility window. The Television Academy agreed they could be submitted this year, and that decision now sees him picking up his third total trophy from the group. He previously won the supporting drama actor statue in 2001 for his work on “The West Wing” and the guest comedy actor one in 2015 for his turn on “Transparent.”

He was nominated alongside Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”), Glynn Turman (“How To Get Away With Murder”) and both Michael Angarano and Ron Cephas Jones from “This Is Us.”

Whitford also made Emmy history by becoming the first performer to have won the guest actor Emmy for both comedy and drama, having previously won in comedy for “Transparent.” “It’s an honor to do that, it means a lot,” he said backstage.

Whitford gave off a long-list of thank yous and noted: “Award shows are not arenas of justice. We know that because the Hot Priest did not get nominated,” he said, citing the popular “Fleabag” character.

“I want to thank Margaret Atwood for giving us perspective in this disorienting moment as we are inundated and undermined by a misogynistic, radical, right-wing ideology.

“Despair is not an option. Our children can’t afford it. Action is the antidote to despair. Our future is an act of our creation.”

More TV

  • Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper Developing 'Golden

    Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper Developing 'Golden Girls'-Style Comedy for Netflix

    Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper just wanna have fun. The comedian and the 1980s music icon have joined forces to star in a new comedy project that may be heading to Netflix. Lynch let it slip backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys that she and Lauper will co-star in a comedy that she described as [...]

  • Luke Kirby71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts

    Luke Kirby Wins 2019 Guest Comedy Actor Emmy

    Luke Kirby has been crowned the winner of the 2019 guest comedy actor Emmy for his role as the real-life comic Lenny Bruce on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This was Kirby’s first-ever Emmy attention. He was nominated against a slew of “Saturday Night Live” players (Robert De Niro, John Mulaney and Adam [...]

  • Bradley Whitford photographed at the PMC

    Bradley Whitford Wins 2019 Guest Drama Actor Emmy

    Bradley Whitford won the 2019 guest drama actor Emmy for his role of Commander Joseph Lawrence on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Whitford joined the cast of the streaming dystopian series at the end of its second season, in episodes that were released after the close of the 2018 Emmy eligibility window. The Television Academy agreed [...]

  • TV Review: 'Transparent' Series Finale

    TV Review: 'Transparent' Series Finale

    Amazon’s “Transparent” will have a chapter, or a section of one, in some to-be-written history of television, in part thanks to how brazen and how daring its ideas were for its moment. Some of those were ideas that came to seem simply logical in retrospect: The show was a pathbreaker for trans representation onscreen, casting [...]

  • Jane Lynch NBC Relatively Happy

    Jane Lynch Wins 2019 Guest Comedy Actress Emmy

    Jane Lynch has been crowned the winner of the 2019 guest comedy actress Emmy for her role of comic Sophie Lennon on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This was Lynch’s second consecutive nomination for the role but first win. However, it is her fifth Emmy overall, after winning a short form statue in [...]

  • Rosamund Pike as Louise, Chris O’Dowd

    'State of the Union' Wasn't Even Nominated at First, But Wins Short-Form Series Emmy

    “State of the Union” was initially snubbed for an Emmy nomination as outstanding short-form comedy or drama series — but it wound up winning the award itself on Sunday night. The SundanceTV short, which starred Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as a couple meeting in a pub before couples counseling — and discussing their troubled [...]

  • Bradley Whitford - Outstanding Guest Actor

    Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

    The second half of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being presented this evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Variety will update the winners list live as the trophies are handed out. Prosthetic makeup for a limited series, movie or special Star Trek: Discovery • If Memory Serves • CBS (CBS All [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad