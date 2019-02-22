Ava DuVernay, Lisa Nishimura, Casey Bloys Among New TV Academy Exec Committee Members

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay is among the six notable industry figures who have been appointed to the Television Academy’s executive committee by new chairman/CEO Frank Scherma.

DuVernay, whose recent TV credits include the documentary “13th” and drama “Queen Sugar,” will be joined on the committee by HBO programming president Casey Bloys; former Viacom Music and Entertainment group president Doug Herzog; Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe; AMC Networks and AMC Studios programming president David Madden; and Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s vice president of original documentary and comedy programming.

“We are privileged to have the collective expertise, insights and resources of these visionary executives guiding us through what promises to be another extraordinary time of expansion and innovation in our industry,” said Scherma. “Their leadership provides relevancy and will be vital to ensuring the Television Academy is at the forefront of the industry’s remarkable evolution.”

The appointees will work with the Academy’s officers and board of governors “to guide and shape the direction of the Academy for the 2019 term,” the org said.

Besides Scherma’s appointees, the Academy’s board of governors also elected their representatives on the executive committee for the 2019 term: Bob Bergen, performers; Rickey Minor, music; Michael Ruscio, ACE, picture editors; and Lori H. Schwartz, interactive media.

Also a part of the executive committee roster for 2019 term are Academy vice chair Steve Venezia, CAS; second vice chair Tim Gibbons; secretary Sharon Lieblein, CSA; treasurer Allison Binder; Los Angeles Area vice chair Mitch Waldow; and Television Academy Foundation chair Madeline Di Nonno.