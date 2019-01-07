Golden Globes: ‘Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Producer Urges Representation, Resistance

Executive producer Brad Simpson accepted 2019 Golden Globe for limited series/TV movie for FX anthology drama “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and used his time on stage to ask those in the industry and beyond to “resist.”

The series was centered on famed fashion designer Gianni Versace’s 1997 murder and the crime spree that led his killer Andrew Cunanan to take his life.

“Gianni Versace was one of very few public figures who was out during a time of intense fear and hate,” Simpson said. “Those forces of hate and fear are still with us — they tell us we should be scared of people who ware different than us, they tell us we should put walls around ourselves. As artists we must fight back by representing those who are not represented and by providing a space for people who are new voices to tell stories that haven’t been told.”

Furthermore, though, Simpson said that “as human beings we should resist in the streets, resist at the ballot box, and practice love and empathy in our everyday lives.”

“Our show is a period piece, but those forces are not historical. They’re here they’re with us and we must resist,” he continued.

This second installment of FX and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series starred Edgar Ramirez as the titular fashion designer, Darren Criss as infamous spree killer Andrew Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. All three of those actors were nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes, as well. Criss took home the lead actor trophy.