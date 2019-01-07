‘The Americans’ Wins 2019 Golden Globe for Drama Series

“The Americans” won the 2019 Golden Globe for drama series.

On-stage to accept the trophy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, creator, executive producer and writer Joe Weisberg thanked his cast, including lead actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, both of whom were also nominated individually in acting categories at the Globes this year, as well as “all the writers, directors, editors, the best crew in the universe.”

He also thanked “the amazing team at FX, saying, “You nurtured and loved this show, and we love you guys.”

Continuing, Weisberg thanked Peter Rice and “everyone at Fox 21” for “constant support,” as well as Darryl Frank and Steven Spielberg who he said “started it all.”

“Thank you everyone. The more I learn, the more I understand what you did for us and me personally,” Weisberg said.

The FX Soviet spy period piece saw only its second nomination in its six-year run for its final season. This marks its first win. Since the series came to an end in May 2018, this Golden Globe is the second-to-last award for which it is eligible. (It was also nominated for a 2019 SAG drama ensemble award.)

“The Americans” was created by Weisberg and co-showrun by Weisberg and Joel Fields. It also starred Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati, Costa Ronin and Noah Emmerich.

To win this award, “The Americans” beat “Bodyguard” (Netflix), “Homecoming” (Amazon), “Killing Eve” (BBC America) and “Pose” (FX).