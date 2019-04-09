Peabody Awards Tap Ronan Farrow to Host, Announce 2019 Nominees

Ronan Farrow is set to host the 78th Annual Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. Additionally, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have announced this year’s 60 nominees across entertainment, news, podcasts, web and documentary categories.

“It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling, but also most brilliant and creative programming of 2018,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, in a statement. “Across genres and platforms, these are stories that help us make sense of our world, and locate our humanity in the joys and tragedies and struggles of people worldwide.”

Farrow is a contributing writer for The New Yorker and an investigative reporter and producer based at HBO. Most recently and notably, his reporting in The New Yorker exposed the first sexual-assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and garnered him a Pulitzer Prize for public service, a National Magazine Award, and a George Polk Award, among other honors.

Rita Moreno was previously announced to receive the Career Achievement Award at the celebration taking place May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The Peabody Awards strive to represent the “most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media” during the calendar year. The 2019 nominees were selected by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. Thirty winners will be selected from amongst these nominees, and those winners will be announced next week.

The presenting sponsor of this year’s awards is Mercedes Benz; Variety is the exclusive media partner.

See the full list of 78th Annual Peabody Awards nominees below:

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“Hilda” Silvergate Media for Netflix (Netflix)

“Steven Universe” Cartoon Network Studios (Cartoon Network)

DOCUMENTARIES

“A Dangerous Son” HBO Documentary Films and Moxie Firecracker Films (HBO)

“Blue Planet II” BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC America, Tencent, WDR, France Télévisions and CCTV9 in partnership with The Open University (BBC America)

“Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade” 101 East (Al Jazeera English)

“I Am Evidence” HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation (HBO)

“Independent Lens: Dolores” A Carlos Santana Production, in association with 5 Stick Films, and The Dolores Huerta Film Project, LLC (PBS)

“Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro” A co-production of Velvet Film Inc., Velvet Film S.A.S., Artémis Productions, Close Up Films, ARTE France, RTS, RTBF, Shelter Prod and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) presented in association with the National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)

“Independent Lens: The Judge” A co-production of Three Judges LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)

“Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” Lorraine Hansberry Documentary Project, LLC in co-production with Independent Television Service and Black Public Media in association with The Film Posse, Chiz Schultz Inc. and American Masters Pictures (PBS/WNET/TV)

“Minding the Gap” Hulu presents in association with Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS (Hulu)

“POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family” Quest Fury Sound LLC, Vespertine Film and Media Productions Inc., American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)

“POV: The Apology” National Film Board of Canada, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

“POV: Survivors” WeOwnTV, American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)

“POV: Whose Streets?” Whose Streets? LLC, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

“Shirkers” A Netflix Documentary in association with Cinereach (Netflix)

“The Bleeding Edge” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Shark Island Institute (Netflix)

“The Facebook Dilemma” Frontline (PBS)

“The Jazz Ambassadors” Thirteen Productions LLC, Antelope South Ltd., Normal Life Pictures, in association with the BBC and ZDF in collaboration with Arte (PBS)

“The Rape of Recy Taylor” Augusta Films, in co-production with Transform Films Inc., in association with Artemis Rising and Matador Content (Starz)

ENTERTAINMENT

“Atypical” Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (Netflix)

“Barry” HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply (HBO)

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” Netflix (Netflix)

“Homecoming” Universal Cable Productions LLC and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)

“Killing Eve” Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America (BBC America)

“My Brilliant Friend” HBO Entertainment in association with Rai Fiction, TIMVISION and Wildside, Fandango, and Umedia (HBO)

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” Netflix (Netflix)

“Pose” Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (FX Networks)

“Random Acts of Flyness” HBO Entertainment in association with A24 and MVMT (HBO)

“The Americans” Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (FX Networks)

“The Chi” SHOWTIME Presents, Fox 21 Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment, Verse, Freedom Road Productions, Hillman Grad Productions, Elwood Reid Inc. (Showtime)

“The End of the F***ing World” Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 Television and Netflix (Netflix)

“The Good Place” Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment (NBC)

“This Close” Killer Films and Super Deluxe (SundanceNow)

NEWS

“Anatomy of a Killing” BBC Africa Eye (BBC)

“Aquí y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis “ Univision Network (Univision Network)

“CBS News Special: 39 Days” CBS News (CBS)

“Back of the Class” KING Television NBC affiliate/KING

“Cambridge Analytica” ITN for Channel 4 News (Channel 4 News)

“Inside Yemen” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water” WTVF-TV (WTVF-TV)

“Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting” CNN (CNN)

“On the Fire Line” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“Separated: Children at the Border” Frontline (PBS)

“Spartan Silence” E:60, OTL, ESPNW, Sportscenter (ESPN)

“The Plastic Problem” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“$2 Tests: Bad Arrests” WAGA-TV FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“Student/Trafficked” R.AGE (Star Media Group)

WEB

“Zero Tolerance” ProPublica

RADIO/PODCASTS

“Bag Man” MSNBC (MSNBC)

“Believed” Michigan Radio (NPR)

“Buried Truths” WABE (WABE)

“Caliphate” The New York Times (The New York Times)

“Ear Hustle” PRX’s Radiotopia (PRX’s Radiotopia)

“In The Dark (season 2)” APM Reports (Podcast)

“Kept Out” Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX, PBS Newshour, and the Associated Press (Public radio stations nationwide)

“Monumental Lies” Type Investigations and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Public radio stations nationwide)

“My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong” KQED and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX)

“This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways” This American Life and ProPublica Inc.

(Public Radio Stations, podcast)

“The Daily” The New York Times (The New York Times)