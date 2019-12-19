×
‘Black Mirror,’ ‘You vs. Wild’ Among Inaugural PGA Innovation Award Nominees

CREDIT: Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “You vs. Wild” are among 12 other programs nominated for the first-ever Innovation Award at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

Netflix, which streams both of these shows picked up the most nominations in the first wave of categories, with eight. Interestingly, the streamer nabbed four out of the five children’s program spots, with the other, lone non-Netflix program in the category being “Sesame Street.”

The categories in the first wave of nominees include children’s program, as well as short form program, sports program and the aforementioned Innovation Award. The latter has been designed to honor an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more.

The Producers Guild also presents special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their undeniable marks on the industry. This year that list includes Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, who will receive the Milestone Award; Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, who will share the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in theatrical motion pictures; “Friends” and “Grace and Frankie” co-creator Marta Kauffman, who will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); actor and Orit Ent. co-founder Octavia Spencer, who will receive the Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film “Bombshell,” which will receive The Stanley Kramer Award.

The remaining categories, whose nominees will be announced Jan. 7, 2020, include theatrical motion picture, animated theatrical motion picture, television series/special, limited series and streamed/television motion picture.

The winner of the children’s program award and the winner of the sports program award will be announced at a PGA nominees event on Jan. 13 in New York, while the winner of the short form program award and the winner of the new Innovation Award will be announced one such Los Angeles event on Jan. 16. The winners of the other film and television categories will be announced at the 31st Annual PGA Awards ceremony Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.

See the list of announced nominees below:

Short Form Program
“Billy on the Street” with Billy Eichner”
“Born This Way” Season 5
“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” Season 11
“Creating Saturday Night Live” Season 3
“Under a Rock with Tig Notaro” Season 1

Sports Program
“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders” Season 14
“Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season”
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” Season 25
“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” Season 5
“What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali”

Children’s Program
“Carmen Sandiego” Seasons 1 and 2
“Green Eggs and Ham” Season 1
“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” Season 1
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 3
Sesame Street” Season 49

The PGA Innovation Award
“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure”
“Artificial”
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
“Bonfire”
“Cosmos Within Us”
“Eleven Eleven”
“First Man VR”
“How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour”
“Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando”
“Mesmerica”
“Tree VR”
“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I”
You vs. Wild

    

