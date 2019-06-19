‘Pose’ and ‘Russian Doll’ Lead 2019 TCA Award Nominations

Freshman seasons of “Pose” and “Russian Doll” lead the list of nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards, the Television Critics Assn. announced Wednesday.

Both series scored four nominations each. FX’s ballroom culture drama “Pose” appears on the ballot in the categories of individual achievement in drama (for lead actor Billy Porter), outstanding achievement in drama, outstanding new program and program of the year. In the latter two categories “Pose” and Netflix’s dark comedy “Russian Doll” are competing against each other. “Russian Doll” also scored nominations for individual achievement in comedy (for lead actress Natasha Lyonne) and outstanding comedy series.

These series join 46 others as the nominees for the 35th Annual TCA Awards. These awards are designed to celebrate the best series, creators and performers of the 2018-19 television season, with more than 220 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada voting.

Despite not having a series that earned the most nominations, HBO as a network scored the most overall with 15. Netflix picked up the second-most nominations with 14, while FX received eight, Amazon received five; CBS and PBS each received four; NBC and Showtime each received three; BBC America and Pop TV each received two; and AMC, Comedy Central, Disney Jr., Lifetime, MSNBC, Starz and TBS each scored one.

As previously announced, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” will host the awards this year, taking place Saturday, August 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The career achievement and heritage awards recipients will be announced at a later date.

See below for the list of 2019 TCA Award nominees:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” – FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – Amazon

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” – Starz

“Leaving Neverland” – HBO

“Our Planet” – Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” – Lifetime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Making It” – NBC

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” – Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Arthur” – PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” – HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – CBS

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” – HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” – FX

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

“When They See Us” – Netflix

Outstanding New Program

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Other Two” – Comedy Central

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Homecoming” – Amazon

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Barry” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Program of the Year

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Game of Thrones” – HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“When They See Us” – Netflix