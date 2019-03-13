×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chef Jacques Pepin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jacques Pépin and Naomi PomeroyPBS 'American Masters: Chef's Flight' Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jan 2017
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Chef Jacques Pepin will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, NATAS announced Wednesday.

“The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming,” said NATAS president & CEO Adam Sharp. “Chef Jacques Pepin epitomizes both, uniquely shaping the culinary genre which has grown to become one of the mainstays of our medium.”

The culinary professional is the first in his genre to be recognized with this award.

“Daytime television has been forever changed by the culinary efforts of Jacques Pepin,” said David Michaels, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards. “Pepin’s body of work helped inspire not just millions of cooks at home, but also the myriad staples of culinary television we now see.”

Pepin serves as dean of special programs at The International Culinary Center, founded as the French Culinary Institute, in New York City. He is an active contributor to the Gastronomy department at Boston University, where he teaches an online class on the cuisine and culture of France along with Professor Kyri Claflin of Boston University’s history department. He also writes a quarterly column for “Food & Wine” and offers an amateur class each semester based on varied culinary topics.

Related

Since the late 1980s, Pepin has appeared on both American and French television, including the PBS series “Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home,” in which he co-starred with Julia Child; “Jacques Pepin: Fast Food My Way” (based on his 2004 book of the same name); and “Jacques Pepin: More Fast Food My Way.” He is also the author of an array of cookbooks, including “La Technique,” which is used as a textbook for the fundamentals of French cuisine and previously prompted him to launch a televised version (the 1997 PBS series “The Complete Pepin”).

In addition to a Daytime Emmy Award won with Child (for hosting), Pepin has received three of the French government’s honors: Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (1997), Chevalier de L’Ordre du Mérite Agricole (1992) and Légion d’honneur (2004). He has also received 24 James Beard Foundation awards.

Pepin will accept his award at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 3. Judge Judy Sheindlin will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award as a part of this year’s programming; she will accept hers at the Daytime Emmys on May 5.

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m. – 6 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles SNL

    Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles Set for 'Saturday Night Live' April 6

    “Hand me my armor” was the catchphrase of a recent Sara Bareilles single, but she won’t be the only person on “Saturday Night Live” April 6 who could make that request. Kit Harington of “Game of Thrones” will be hosting the same night that Bareilles appears as the show’s musical guest. Harington will be using [...]

  • 2019 Canneseries Line-up Unveiled - Highlights,

    2019 Canneseries Lineup Unveiled

    PARIS — Netflix Original Series “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast),” BBC One-Canal Plus-HBO drama “Years & Years” and Amazon/Liberty Global order “The Feed” look like potential highlights at a 2nd Canneseries festival whose much enlarged U.S. presence also takes in Starz double-bill “The Rook” and “Now Apocalypse” and AMC’s “NOS4A2.” Added to the announced Canal [...]

  • ‘River Monsters’ Producer Making 8K Wildlife

    ‘River Monsters’ Producer, Brad Bestelink Making 8K Doc ‘Okavango’ for NHK (EXCLUSIVE)

    Africa’s Okavango Delta will be seen in 8K after NHK greenlit a feature documentary on the African wildlife oasis. “Okavango” will be made by Icon Films, the U.K.-based shingle behind Animal Planet hit series “River Monsters,” alongside veteran natural history filmmaker Brad Bestelink’s Botswana-based Natural History Film Unit. Natural history filmmakers are among the first to [...]

  • The Bachelorette Season 15 Hannah B

    'The Bachelorette': Who Is ABC's Leading Lady for Season 15?

    ABC has selected their next leading lady to be “The Bachelorette” for Season 15: Hannah B. Hannah Brown, who was a standout contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” was announced as “The Bachelorette.” On “After The Final Rose” following Underwood’s finale, Brown met the first group of her potential suitors, ahead of the [...]

  • The Bachelor winner Cassie

    'The Bachelor' Finale Shocker: Did Colton Get His Happy Ending? (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the season finale of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” ended with a shocker: no proposal and no engagement. After Monday night’s episode, the finale picked up with Colton knocking on Cassie’s door, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad