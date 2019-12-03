×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viu Gives Malay Adaptation to Korea’s ‘Black’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janice Lee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Janice Lee

Korean fantasy thriller romance “Black” has been given a Malay-language adaptation with a more supernatural spin. The series is produced by Malaysia’s Alpha47 Films, from a CJ E&M format.

It is co-directed by award-winning directors, Razaisyam Rashid and Kroll Azri. Cast includes Kamal Adli, Siti Saleha, Nabila Huda, and Zoey Rahman. It will air with this month with four back-to-back episodes each on Dec. 17 and 24, on pan-Asian streaming service Viu.

In the original Korean series, Black follows a grim reaper who enters the world of mortals and finds himself falling in love with a woman who can foresee death. (All 18 episodes of the original are available on Viu.)

The Malaysian adaptation replaces the concept of grim reaper with Bunian, a supernatural being from another dimension in Malay folklore. It sets the eponymous Black on a mission to track down his fugitive partner in the human world. Despite detesting humans for their primitive ways, Black falls in love with a woman whose ability to foresee death is key to his mission. Along the way, they become embroiled in a 20-year-old unsolved murder case that leads back to their shared past.

Viu, which is backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW, operates across 17 markets spanning Asia, the Middle East and South Africa. It claims monthly average uses of 36 million.

“Three of our original dramas out of Malaysia have received outstanding recognition at the recent Asian Academy Creative Awards. With a focus on original creative and international formats, Viu Malaysia took the opportunity to bring a localized version of CJ E&M’s powerful and haunting storyline of Black to Viu audiences,” said Kingsley Warner, GM of Viu Malaysia.

More TV

  • Janice Lee

    Viu Gives Malay Adaptation to Korea’s ‘Black’

    Korean fantasy thriller romance “Black” has been given a Malay-language adaptation with a more supernatural spin. The series is produced by Malaysia’s Alpha47 Films, from a CJ E&M format. It is co-directed by award-winning directors, Razaisyam Rashid and Kroll Azri. Cast includes Kamal Adli, Siti Saleha, Nabila Huda, and Zoey Rahman. It will air with [...]

  • Noah Baumbach, Adam Driver, and Laura

    'Marriage Story' Sweeps Gotham Awards, Winning Best Feature

    “Marriage Story,” a drama about a painful divorce between a loving Hollywood couple, won best feature at the Gotham Awards in downtown Manhattan on Monday night. The annual event in early December, hosted by the Independent Filmmakers Project, resembles the Iowa caucus as the first stop on the long and tangled road of awards season. [...]

  • Austin O'Malia Showtime

    Showtime Promotes Austin O’Malia to VP of Awards, Corporate Affairs

    Austin O’Malia has been promoted to vice president of awards and corporate affairs for Showtime Networks Inc. O’Malia oversees Showtime’s marketing and communications awards efforts across all original scripted series, documentary, and unscripted projects. He serves as the main liaison between the network and guilds and awards organizations worldwide. He also manages the network’s corporate [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Breakfast

    The Chernin Group chairman and CEO Peter Chernin will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite Breakfast on Dec. 6. Credited with a long list of box office hits and popular TV shows, such as “New Girl,” “Hidden Figures” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Chernin will discuss his dual interest in TV/film production as well [...]

  • Kris Jenner

    TV News Roundup: Kendall and Kris Jenner Team with Quibi for New Celebrity Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, Comedy Central announces the premiere date of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and BBC America announces “Doctor Who’s” Season 12 premiere date. DATES BET Plus’s new legal thriller, “Sacrifice,” starring Paula Patton (“Precious”) premieres Dec. 19. Patton stars as Daniella, an entertainment lawyer with a bad reputation who is at [...]

  • The Moodys Fox

    TV Review: 'The Moodys'

    The stakes for holiday entertainment are a bit different than for entertainment generally: Given that Christmas programming is generally intended to place the viewer in a cozy state of mind, the urgency of creating characters with whom one wants to spend time is paramount. This is a less apt venue for roguishness than for cuddliness. [...]

  • Prosecuting Evil

    'Prosecuting Evil' Director Barry Avrich on the Race to Complete Nuremburg Trial Doc

    Ben Ferencz is a name you should know. He should be a known hero, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient. But unless you’ve seen a particular “60 Minutes” interview or “Prosecuting Evil” on Netflix, you may never have heard of him. It was while watching the “60 Minutes” interview that director Barry Avrich heard about Ferencz’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad