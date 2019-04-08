Turner Asia Wraps ‘Haunted Heart’ Series

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Turner Asia Pacific

Warnermedia’s Turner Asia Pacific has completed filming “The Haunted Heart,” its biggest budget series production.

The Taiwan set drama stars Bryan Chang, star of recent hit movie “More Than Blue.” Nini Ou-yang co-stars as a female video games tester who has such a high level of intelligence that she is able to communicate with ghosts, and solve mysteries. Other cast includes: Tsai Huang Ru and Chang Chieh.

The Chinese-language drama stretches to 30 60-minute episodes, having previously been conceived as a 13-part series. It was then expanded to a 20-part 90-minute structure for the Taiwan market. “The Haunted Heart” is produced by Phenomena, which is run by award-winning producer and scriptwriter Xie Li-ju. The series is also backed by a grant from Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, which named it a flagship television drama production and awarded it first place in its 2012 scriptwriting competition.

Turner holds the distribution rights for most of Asia as well as the US, as part of the co-production deal. The series will premiere in mid-2019.

“When I first read the script, it really stood out; it wasn’t at all like the typical Taiwanese idol dramas and rom-coms. It has an unusual amount of depth to it and relatable themes with true heart. The storyline mixes life, death and the supernatural, as well as reality and virtual reality. The decision was made even easier for me by the exceptional production talent and young cast,” said Marianne Lee, VP of general entertainment, Turner Asia Pacific.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Turner Asia Wraps 'Haunted Heart' Series

    Turner Asia Wraps 'Haunted Heart' Series

    Warnermedia’s Turner Asia Pacific has completed filming “The Haunted Heart,” its biggest budget series production. The Taiwan set drama stars Bryan Chang, star of recent hit movie “More Than Blue.” Nini Ou-yang co-stars as a female video games tester who has such a high level of intelligence that she is able to communicate with ghosts, [...]

  • Smithsonian Channel, Earth Touch to Co-Produce

    Smithsonian Channel, Earth Touch to Co-Produce Three Wildlife Documentaries

    The Smithsonian Channel has signed a co-production deal with South Africa-based wildlife and factual entertainment producer Earth Touch for three new 50-minute wildlife documentaries set in the U.S., China and Mexico. The Mexico-set one, called “Migrating to Mexico,” will be Earth Touch’s largest budget production to date and shot in 4K. It follows wildlife, including [...]

  • International TV Newswire: What You Might

    International TV Newswire: ‘Magnus’ Sells, Tokyo Goes Wild, Fremantle Has Talent

    It’s easy to get lost with all the news coming out of Cannes this weekend. Variety has gathered six stories that might have passed you by, or only just been officially annonced. “Magnus” Notches Hat Trick Indie U.K. distributor Hat Trick International has secured international rights to fantasy-laced police drama “Magnus.” Described to Variety by [...]

  • Mediterraneo’s ‘Dangerous Moms’ Wins MipDrama Buyers

    MipTV: Mediterraneo’s ‘Dangerous Moms’ Wins MipDrama Buyers’ Coup de Couer

    CANNES — Hitting the ground running: “Dangerous Moms,” one of the first series sold by Mediterráneo Audiovisual, the newly integrated sales-production operation of Spain’s Mediaset España, won the MipDrama Buyers’ Summit Coup de Couer. The award was adjudicated by buyers attending the Summit on Sunday where 10 series titles were pitched via 15 minute extracts. [...]

  • Former BBC, ITV Topper Peter Fincham

    Former BBC, ITV Topper Peter Fincham on Meeting Expectations

    Expectation Entertainment has not only met expectations but exceeded them in the two years since it was set up, but given the track-record of its co-CEOs perhaps this should not be such a surprise. The company, led by Peter Fincham, formerly controller of BBC One and director of television at ITV, and Tim Hincks, latterly [...]

  • ITV Studios Cuts Raft of Drama

    ITV Studios Cuts Raft of Deals for U.K. and International Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    ITV Studios has powered into MipTV with a slew of deals under its belt for both its homegrown British and international dramas. It has sealed free-TV deals for ITV series “The Bay” and pre-sales for upcoming BBC drama “Gold Digger.” ITV Studios Global Entertainment has also struck its first deals for Scandi series “Kieler Street” [...]

  • 18519561 - bright interior empty room

    MipTV: Cottonwood Greenlights Season 3 of Tween Drama 'Find Me in Paris' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cottonwood Media and ZDF have given the greenlight to Season 3 of tween drama series “Find Me in Paris,” with Federation Kids & Family launching sales Monday at Cannes content market MipTV. The show, which combines ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy, follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad