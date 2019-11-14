Ofanny Choi to Head Celestial Tiger, Replacing Todd Miller

Veteran TV executive Ofanny Choi has been promoted to president of Celestial Tiger Entertainment. She replaces CEO Todd Miller, who will leave the company.

Backed by Saban Capital, Lionsgate and Malaysia’s Astro Overseas, Hong Kong-based Celestial Tiger operates a bouquet of Asian pay-TV channels. It also produces original production for its bouquet of channels.

Having been with Celestial Pictures since 2002, and Star TV for a decade before that, Choi will oversee all aspects Celestial Tiger’s operations. She was recently executive VP of TV networks at the company.

Choi succeeds Todd Miller, who has headed Celestial Tiger since 2012, when it was formed from a merger of Celestial Pictures and Lionsgate and Saban’s Tigergate Entertainment. Miller will re-locate from Hong Kong to dual residences in Thailand and the U.S. to focus on investing, board advisory work, and writing.

“We thank Todd for his efforts and leadership, and look forward to Ofanny continuing the trajectory, leveraging her unique mix of operational and programming expertise, and relationships in the region,” said Adam Chesnoff, president and COO of Saban Capital and chairman of Celestial Tiger’s board of directors.

CTE channels include: Chinese movie channel Celestial Movies; classics channel CCM; general entertainment channel CHK; action channel Kix; genre channel Thrill; and Chinese-language edutainment service Miao Mi.