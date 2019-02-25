×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Simon Mayo’s ‘Itch’ Gets Australia TV Adaptation Through Komixx

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nic Duncan

Young adult, action-adventure TV series “Itch” has begun shooting in Western Australia through indie film and TV producer Komixx Entertainment. The show, to be delivered next year, will be broadcast in Australia by ABC ME, part of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and distributed worldwide by ABC Commercial.

The 10-part series is a TV adaptation of former BBC 2 Radio broadcaster Simon Mayo’s best-selling teen novel of the same name, after Komixx acquired the rights in 2013. “Itch” tells the tale of a science obsessed teenager who discovers a new chemical element with extraordinary powers and is forced to go on the run to protect it from a sinister organization which wants it for its own ends.

It was developed for television by Komixx’s head of development, Melanie Halsall and writer Dan Berlinka. Other writing credits go to Ron Elliott, Heather Wilson, Jessica Brookman and Roger Monk. The producers are Amanda Morrison (“The Art of Ian Strange”,) MD of Komixx in Australia, Tania Chambers (“A Few Less Men”) and Melanie Halsall. Jan Stradling is the ABC’s executive producer.

The show is being directed by Renee Webster (The Heights) and Nicholas Verso (Nowhere Boys, Boys in the Trees). The cast of relative newcomers includes Samuel Ireland, Melanie Wozniak, Charles Russell, Kylah Day, Harrison Popple, Henry Mendez and Keala Kern. Filming will take place across Perth, Albany and the Great Southern Region of Western Australia.

“Itch” is a Komixx Entertainment Production in association with Feisty Dame Productions, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Film Fund and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“This high octane, fast paced, action adventure series is aimed at primary-to-early secondary school kids. As well as being about good and evil, science, nature and the environment, ‘Itch’ also champions intelligence, knowledge, courage, friendship, working together and growing up,” said Morrison.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

More TV

  • Simon Mayo's 'Itch' Gets Australia TV

    Simon Mayo's 'Itch' Gets Australia TV Adaptation Through Komixx

    Young adult, action-adventure TV series “Itch” has begun shooting in Western Australia through indie film and TV producer Komixx Entertainment. The show, to be delivered next year, will be broadcast in Australia by ABC ME, part of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and distributed worldwide by ABC Commercial. The 10-part series is a TV adaptation of [...]

  • Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando

    Lady Gaga Wins First Oscar

    Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” won best original song at Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast, in a culmination of what may have been the least suspenseful race of this year’s Oscars. Gaga had performed the tune from “A Star Is Born” as a duet with Bradley Cooper a short time earlier, in a riveting performance that earned a [...]

  • Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper91st Annual

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform 'A Star Is Born's' 'Shallow' at the Oscars

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the only musical act at the Oscars this year who got to sing their song at full length, at three and a half minutes, instead of condensed down to two. Given how captivating their performance of “Shallow” was, the Academy might have wished it were actually a little longer. [...]

  • Bette Midler91st Annual Academy Awards, Show,

    Bette Midler Channels Mary Poppins for Oscars Performance

    Bette Midler proved a more than suitable fill-in for Emily Blunt (or Julie Andrews) as she informally inherited the role of Mary Poppins for a performance of the nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” at the Academy Awards Sunday night — although no one would mistake her cleavage-baring dress for a nanny’s uniform. [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson performs "I'll Fight" from

    Jennifer Hudson Gives Passionate Performance of 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson went from zero to sixty in nearly record time in the two-minute slot she was given to sing “I’ll Fight,” the first of the nominees for best original song to be performed at the Oscars. “I’ll Fight” came close to not even being part of the Oscars telecast, given the producers’ initial desire [...]

  • Queen, Adam Lambert Open Oscars With

    Queen and Adam Lambert Open Hostless Oscars

    Queen, with singer Adam Lambert, opened the Academy Awards Sunday night with a powerful, abridged version of the group’s 1977 double-sided single, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” The performance opened with drummer Roger Taylor thundering out the iconic drumbeat of “We Will Rock You” as Lambert, clad in a sparkling turquoise [...]

  • Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York,

    Terrence Howard Defends 'Empire' Co-Star Jussie Smollett

    Terrence Howard has spoken about his “Empire” co-star Jussie Smollett’s recent arrest for allegedly filing a false police report and staging an assault on himself. Howard shared a video of Smollett on his Instagram page on Saturday evening. The short video shows Smollett holding a baby on his lap, tickling him and breaking into fits [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad