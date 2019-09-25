Ricky Ow Gets Enlarged Asia Role at WarnerMedia as Jonathan Spink Leaves HBO

Broadcast veteran Ricky Ow has been named as president of WarnerMedia Networks distribution and advertising sales, in the Asia Pacific region. The move merges Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia and means the departure of Jonathan Spink, the long-time chief of HBO Asia.

The move was announced Wednesday by Giorgio Stock, president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, EMEA and APAC. Ow was previously Turner Asia Pacific president.

The personnel moves in Asia are characterized as part of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks efforts to position its business in the region for further growth. It also reflects the consolidation of activities into WarnerMedia since the acquisition of Warner by AT&T was completed in June 2018.

Where HBO Asia currently covers 23 countries and territories, the new operation stretched to 42 countries in 14 languages. Its brands include Warner TV, Cartoon Network, HBO, OTT service HBO Go, and two SVOD services HBO On Demand and Ding Ji Ju Chang. It is also responsible for the distribution of CNN International, HLN and BabyFirst in Asia.

“Ricky has done a tremendous job in building a team that has transformed our business in Asia, investing in award-winning premium content, developing completely new revenue streams and optimizing operations,” said Stock. “Spink has led the Asian team with passion, entrepreneurship, and a focus on innovation, applying throughout his good humour and a healthy dose of common sense. I am looking forward to having his precious advice and his insights through the end of this year as we bring our companies together and prepare for a new chapter,” said Stock.

Other reshuffles include the appointment of Clement Schwebig as MD WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. Previously, Schwebig was CFO of Turner Asia Pacific, SVP Business Development and Licensing for the region, as well as MD of China.

Steve Burton, executive VP, HBO Asia, will leave the company. Jamie Friend, currently SVP and CFO for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA, has been promoted to take on the additional responsibility of the company’s financial planning and analysis for APAC.

Also supporting the new organisation in APAC are regional legal counsels Annabel Archer and Lawrence Yuen, who report into Alessandra Chichi, chief legal counsel for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales EMEA and APAC region.