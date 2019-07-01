×

Rebecca Gibney Reprieves Role in ‘Halifax’ Iconic Australian Mini-Series

Rebecca Gibney 8th AACTA Awards, Arrivals, Sydney, Australia - 05 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Speed Media/Shutterstock

Rebecca Gibney, Anthony LaPaglia and Jessica Marais head the cast of crime thriller mini-series “Halifax: Retribution.” The show is the revival of an iconic Australian series that ran on the Nine Network for six seasons from 1994 to 2002, starring Gibney.

In the new show, produced for Nine, Gibney’s forensic psychiatrist character is called back from academia to the police front line when a serial sniper begins attacking Melbourne.

Original creator and writer Roger Simpson (“Stingers,” “Satisfaction,” “Good Guys, Bad Guys”) returns as writer and producer, alongside executive producer Mikael Borglund and writers Mac Gudgeon (“Killing Time”), Peter Gawler (“Underbelly”) and the Oscar-nominated Jan Sardi (“Shine”).

Production starts next month in Melbourne with Jacqueline McKenzie (“Safe Harbour,” “Romper Stomper,”), Rick Donald (“800 Words,” “A Place to Call Home,”), Hannah Monson (“Glitch”), Craig Hall (“A Place to Call Home,” “The Doctor Blake Mysteries”), Mavournee Hazel (“Neighbours,” “My Life Is Murder”) and Louisa Mignone (“Secret City: Under the Eagle,” “Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries”) among the supporting cast.

“Halifax: Retribution” is a Beyond Lonehand Production with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria. Beyond Distribution is handling international sales of the series and will launch it at MIPCOM 2019.

Beyond Lone Hand continues a long association between executive producers Borglund and Simpson which began with Beyond Simpson Le Mesurier in the 1980s. “Halifax Retribution” is the inaugural production of their new joint venture.

