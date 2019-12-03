×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATF: Nickelodeon’s ‘The Viral Factory’ Gets Thai Version as Viacom Boosts Asian Formats

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
De Viral Fabriek
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viacom

GMM Grammy Thailand will adapt and produce Nickelodeon’s social influencer format “The Viral Factory,” it was announced on Tuesday, ahead of Singapore’s Asian TV Forum & Market.

The Dutch format originally aired in The Netherlands in 2018 under the title “De Viral Fabriek.” The Thai adaptation will feature local talent and will premiere in 2020.

At the ATF, Viacom International Studios (VIS) will also represent two Hindi-language formats developed by Viacom’s Indian joint venture Viacom18 for MTV India. Now in its fourth season, “Love School” is a light-hearted competitive reality format in which young couples in crisis try and improve or save their relationships. In its 16th season, “Roadies” puts teams through the adventure challenge grind while travelling across India. Viacom18’s distribution arm IndiaCast will sell finished series of both titles.

In addition, VIS is representing new studio-based talent competition format, “America’s Most Musical Family” that was launched in the U.S. Nov. 1, simultaneously across Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, MTV2, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land and VH1. The series features 30 families who compete in front of three celebrity judges and a host in the hope of winning a recording contract and a $250,000 cash prize.

“Our recent agreements in Asia demonstrate the continued strength of our content and relevance to local audiences around the world. I’m really looking forward to seeing ‘The Viral Factory’ being brought to life in a brand-new language and to a whole new audience,” said, Laura Burrell, head of formats at VIS.  “We are committed to sourcing and representing top quality formats from around the world, and are delighted to be partnering with Viacom18 for the first time on their originally developed hit series “Roadies” and “Love School”.”

“Indian original content is increasingly being accepted and applauded across the world – be it on television or cinema. This poses a great opportunity for Indian content creators to explore format partnerships and put India as an original content destination,” said Anuj Gandhi, Group CEO of IndiaCast.

More TV

  • De Viral Fabriek

    ATF: Nickelodeon’s ‘The Viral Factory’ Gets Thai Version as Viacom Boosts Asian Formats

    GMM Grammy Thailand will adapt and produce Nickelodeon’s social influencer format “The Viral Factory,” it was announced on Tuesday, ahead of Singapore’s Asian TV Forum & Market. The Dutch format originally aired in The Netherlands in 2018 under the title “De Viral Fabriek.” The Thai adaptation will feature local talent and will premiere in 2020. [...]

  • Lucho Cáceres / EL DÍA DE

    Daniel, Diego Vega on Movistar’s ‘El Día de Mi Suerte’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  —  “El día de mi suerte” begins with Hector Lavoe – or it looks like him – dressed in white suit, putting on a ring, and dark glasses, as he prepares to dance. Cut to Lavoe’s white shoes, cracked and grimed as the camera pulls back to an establishing shot of the figure [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Heads to Japan

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Heads to Japan

    “Fleabag” will hit Japanese screens after Wowow scooped the local rights to Phoebe Waller Bridge’s award-winning series. Japanese pay-TV outfit Wowow has picked up both six-episode seasons of “Fleabag,” which was written by Waller-Bridge and stars her in the title role as a woman trying to make sense of the relationships and life. The Emmy-winning [...]

  • IBERSERIES

    Granada Launches Iberseries, a New International Spanish-language TV Series Festival

    The first edition of Iberseries, a new international Spanish-language TV series festival, will take place May 25-30 in Granada, Southern Spain. Promoted by the Secuoya Foundation, the event is backed by top TV networks and SVOD platforms across Spain, Latin and North America. Netflix, HBO, Movistar Plus, Atresmedia, Disney España and Azteca TV figure among [...]

  • PBS Masterpiece Picks Up Period Drama

    PBS Masterpiece Picks Up A+E’s Period Drama ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’

    Period drama “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” will bow on Masterpiece in the U.S. in 2020. The series comes from the international arm of A+E Networks and Element 8, the producer run by former DirecTV programming exec Patty Ishimoto and Harvey Myman, who has had development and exec roles at Carsey-Werner and other firms in [...]

  • Cha In Ha

    Korean Actor Cha In-ha, 27, Found Dead

    Young Korean actor Cha In-ha has been found dead, according to local media reports in South Korea. He was 27. Cha’s agency, Fantagio, issued a statement confirming his death, saying it was “truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support” to the actor. Within the last day, [...]

  • Freddie HIghmore

    Sony Boards Frank Spotnitz's 'Leonardo,' Starring Aidan Turner, Freddie Highmore

    Sony Pictures Television has joined Italy’s Lux Vide and RAI Fiction as co-producer and international distributor of Frank Spotnitz’s high-end TV series about Leonardo da Vinci, which started shooting Monday in Rome. The eight-episode “Leonardo” (working title) stars Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) in the title role and Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”) as Stefano Giraldi, a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad