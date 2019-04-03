You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Miptv: Japan's 'Rolling Kitchen' Launched by Endemol Shine

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yomiuri Telecasting Corp

Endemol Shine Group has acquired the format rights for hit Japanese cookery show “The Rolling Kitchen” from Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation. It will represent the title outside Japan and launch the format at Miptv in Cannes next week.

“The Rolling Kitchen” is a studio-based cooking series from the director of “Iron Chef” that sees couples competing to create the best dish to win a cash prize. Each pair of contestants is separated from one another to create individual dishes in separate kitchens. Every ten minutes the kitchen is rotated by 180 degrees requiring each contestant to take over their partner’s recipe where they left it, guess the cooking method, and attempt to complete the dish.

“The series has been a huge hit here in Japan and we’re confident that the show will be equally successful in other markets,” said Kazuo Tani, director of the content business department at Yomiuri. “The Rolling Kitchen” launched in September 2018 on Yomiuri TV, where it was the highest rating show in its time slot for audiences under 40 years old.

“Seeing couples in a pressure cooker competition environment where they must deliver a winning dish makes riveting television and with the show’s unique rolling set, I’m sure this has all the right ingredients to be the next travelling cookery format,” said Lisa Perrin, CEO of creative networks at  Endemol Shine.

Endemol Shine, now part of Disney, also represents global non-scripted hits including “MasterChef,” “Big Brother,” “Deal or No Deal,” and “The Island.”

